Editorial：Delay of retirement age in mainland China

Workers who are financially secure and want to enjoy their untroubled retirements as soon as possible hope that the existing legal retirement age can be maintained. Those who are less financially secure want to receive wages for a few more years and delay their retirements. As for young workers, they are more concerned about the policy than others, since it has everything to do with their tax burdens in the coming years.

For six years in a row, the National Social Security Fund has not been able to balance its books. With the annual increase of retirees and the shrinkage of the working population year by year since 2012, it is inevitable that the fund is running a deficit. Currently, the fund relies on the government's funding and additional charges from state-owned enterprises to fill the shortfall, but this is not a long-term solution.

The much awaited implementation of the new retirement ages has been related to government officials' indecision. For some intensively manual jobs, the retirement age of 60 is almost the limit. For some jobs that require long-term training, such as doctors or scientific researchers, the practitioners enter the workforce later in their lives, and the accumulation of practical experience has a greater effect on enhancing work efficiency. It will be a waste of human resources to ask them to retire at 60. Whether the retirement age of men and women should be equal also remains a topic of contention.

The principles laid down in the 14th five-year plan for delayed retirement policy include ''minor adjustment, flexible implementation, different rates of advance by category, and coordination and organisation''. When it comes to the principle of flexible implementation, different provinces and industries can handle their own situations accordingly.

As for ''minor adjustment'', some experts have proposed that the statutory retirement age be increased by one year every several years until the retirement age is increased to 65 years old in 2045. Radical proposals include unifying the retirement age for men and women to 60 as soon as possible and increasing retirement age to 65 shortly. Both solutions involve the questions of whether to allow voluntary choice of retirement.

Young workers are concerned that their job opportunities and promotion prospects will be affected once the legal retirement age is raised. Those who take voluntary early retirement are less likely to receive benefits and labour protection they deserve even if they have a job due to their low competitiveness in the workplace, thus becoming a new vulnerable group.

To dispel the public's concerns, the government should announce clearly that stakeholders will be consulted earlier and their views will be taken into consideration so as to build the foundation for perfecting policies.

The debate on delayed retirement has raged on for some time, but the policy remains unimplemented after so long, while the factors causing the deficits of the National Social Security Fund are growing. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, which is responsible for this policy, should put forward a proposal for enabling substantive public discussion.

明報社評 2021.03.22：延遲退休方案樓梯響 彈性處理服眾莫遲疑

內地城鎮人均預期壽命已經超過80歲，而各機關企業還在沿用1978年訂定的法定退休年齡，即男性60歲，女性職工50歲和幹部55歲，隨着老齡化社會已經到來，出生率逐年下降，社保基金入不敷支情况也愈趨嚴重，延遲退休年齡的政策原定在上一個五年規劃期間出台，剛公布的第14個五年規劃明確表明要在未來5年內實施，但按目前進展，能否如期實在令人擔憂。

經濟能力好而又想盡快享受優哉游哉生活的職工，希望維持現在的法定退休年齡，經濟能力差想多領幾年工資，希望可以延遲退休，年輕職工更加關心這個政策，因為關乎他們將來的稅負壓力。

社保基金入不敷支的情况已經持續6年，而且退休人員逐年增加，適齡勞動人口從2012年開始逐年下降，社保基金虧款是必然的，目前是依靠政府撥款，及從國企額外徵收特別基金彌補，但這非長治久安之計。

延遲退休年齡政策之所以千呼萬喚出不來，跟政府官員左顧右盼有關。有些勞動強度大的工種，60歲幾乎已屆極限；有些工種需要接受訓練的年期較長，比如醫生或者科研工作者，參加工作年齡較遲，而且他們積累經驗對工作效率的作用較大，60歲讓他們退休是人力資源的浪費。男性和女性是否要統一退休年齡，也有很大的爭議。

第14個五年規劃對於延遲退休年齡提出的原則是：「小步調整、彈性實施、分類推進、統籌兼顧」，有關彈性實施這一條，留待各省及各行業根據實際情况處理。

至於「小步調整」，有專家提出設想，法定退休年齡每幾年延後一年，到2045年才最終實施延遲至65歲。激進方案包括，先將男女退休年齡盡快統一到60歲，以及在短時間內延遲到65歲退休。無論保守還是激進方案，都牽涉到是否允許自願選擇的問題。

年輕人擔心一旦延遲退休年齡，他們的工作機會以及晉升機會都會受到影響。而那些自願提前退休的人員，由於他們職場競爭力處於劣勢，即使找到工作也得不到應有的福利和勞動保障，成為新的弱勢社群。

為了釋除大眾的疑慮，政府應該明確宣布，任何出台的政策，都會提前諮詢利益相關方，徵求他們的意見作為完善政策的依據。

延遲退休年齡的討論曠日持久，有關政策遲遲沒有出台，而各種影響社保基金入不敷支的因素卻在不斷擴大。負責此事的人力資源和社會保障部，應該及早提出一個方案，讓大眾可以進入實質的討論。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

balance the books：to compare debits and credits in (an account) so as to ensure that they are equal

stakeholder /ˈsteɪkhəʊldə(r)/：a person or company that is involved in a particular organisation, project, system, etc, esp. because they have invested money in it

substantive /səbˈstæntɪv/：dealing with real, important or serious matters

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm