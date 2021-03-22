Australian in HK : The story of Susan

Susan (not real name) had been tricked to go to Malaysia for a job. But when she arrived in Kuala Lumpur she was locked up, raped and forced by her captors (who had her family details) to go to Argentina and take drugs to China.

On arrival in Macao, before she could enter China, she was arrested, tried and sentenced. Another drug mule on a similar journey around the same time got through Macao but was arrested and executed in China.

The people who recruited Susan also recruited women from China who are currently in prison in Hong Kong. A video interview I made with Susan is here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhmimbTJBmc&t=561s

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆