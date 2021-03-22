Mona's Musings : Boy, or girl?

Gender discrimination, like any form of discrimination, is difficult to articulate because it is so entrenched in the system that it is hard to detect. A lot of it starts from stereotyping. For instance, women are stubbornly expected to be "virtuous", "sweet and gentle", and "ready to sacrifice for the family". At the same time, they are often labelled "irrational", and their opinions dismissed as a rant of emotions. To defy these stereotypes, we police our arguments for logical gaps. We hide emotions even if emotional comfort is a human need, men and women alike. We shoulder disproportionate family chores while smiling to everyone. We struggle clumsily to act "appropriately", in exchange for an approval, so that our opinions will be taken seriously.

Another example: whenever an affair happens between celebrities, there is a cacophony (嘈雜的聲音) of hate messages readily directed at the woman — the slut, the shame, the outcast. By contrast, we don't even have the equivalent vocabulary for men. Please don't get me wrong — such a "virtuous test" is arbitrary, for both men and women. My question is, why pick on the women? Other debates aside, it takes two to make an affair.

So you could empathise with the mothers who are daunted by the prospect of raising a daughter. If we don't consciously identify the misfits in the system, such struggles for women will only continue. When faced with hateful public opinions, would a kind mother fight them? Or would she play by the rules, in order to avoid unnecessary troubles for her daughter? I don't have the weight of a new life in my belly, so I am in no position to say. But if unjust opinions have taken centuries to form, it may take centuries to fight back. And the fight starts with standing with your daughters, or at least, the possibility of one.

*This article is partly inspired by the public opinion around the tragic shooting of eight people — including six people of Asian descent and seven women — in Georgia this week. My condolences to all the victims and their families.

