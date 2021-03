周街學英文：Subscribe vs prescribe

ˊ Doctors can prescribe drugs for unapproved uses.(處方藥物)

ˊ You are not working in an institution that has a choice to subscribe to academic journals.(訂閱學術期刊)

讀者要留意,就算拼法相似,語意及用法可以完全不同。

× She has never prescribed to the view that career is more important than family.

ˊ She has never subscribed to the view that career is more important than family.(從不同意)

× These courses have consistently been well prescribed.

ˊ These courses have consistently been well subscribed.(報讀情况一向理想)

作者簡介︰香港浸會大學語文中心高級講師,為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。

文︰陳美寶博士