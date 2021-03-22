周街學英文：Subscribe vs prescribe

ˊ Doctors can prescribe drugs for unapproved uses.（處方藥物）

ˊ You are not working in an institution that has a choice to subscribe to academic journals.（訂閱學術期刊）

讀者要留意，就算拼法相似，語意及用法可以完全不同。

× She has never prescribed to the view that career is more important than family.

ˊ She has never subscribed to the view that career is more important than family.（從不同意）

× These courses have consistently been well prescribed.

ˊ These courses have consistently been well subscribed.（報讀情况一向理想）

作者簡介︰香港浸會大學語文中心高級講師，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。

文︰陳美寶博士