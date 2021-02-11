Idiom Magic : It never rains but it pours 禍不單行

【明報專訊】"Such luck!" Hilton sighed. "Last month I lost my job, so I joined the navy (海軍). Then, on my very first trip to sea, the ship sank. Now I'm stranded (滯留) on an island. To make matters worse, it just rains and rains! No wonder they say it never rains but it pours!" This proverb declares that when something goes wrong or misfortune (不幸事故) strikes, the troubles seem to go on and on. "Of course it never rains but it pours," a friendly bird said, "but look on the bright side: at least you remembered to bring your umbrella!"