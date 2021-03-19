Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1. A characteristic of our modern ways: a _____ of the times.
2. To think out what to do next in the future: to _____ ahead.
4. To speak angrily to a person whose behaviour is unsatisfactory.
7. Initials: a machine in a bank that you might get money from.
8. To bring things together so they are all pointing in the same direction.
10. Solitary, living on one's _____.
12. Belonging to those other people, not to us: e.g. _____ car.
14. A small earth-dwelling animal that is said to have five hearts.
15. The title used before the surname of an unmarried woman.
Clues Down
1. A clear colourless drink, fizzing with small bubbles.
2. A very good friend: your _____.
3. A: This coffee isn't at all _____, B.
B: You don't like it, then?
4. Your phone might be this if it does many clever things.
5. A grey-green colour.
6. A person willing to give to others, e.g. a blood _____.
9. An error, especially one that spoils perfection.
11. The information you get from reading a daily paper.
13. The neatly sewn edge of a piece of cloth.