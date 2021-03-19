Word Puzzle

1. A characteristic of our modern ways: a _____ of the times.

2. To think out what to do next in the future: to _____ ahead.

4. To speak angrily to a person whose behaviour is unsatisfactory.

7. Initials: a machine in a bank that you might get money from.

8. To bring things together so they are all pointing in the same direction.

10. Solitary, living on one's _____.

12. Belonging to those other people, not to us: e.g. _____ car.

14. A small earth-dwelling animal that is said to have five hearts.

15. The title used before the surname of an unmarried woman.

Clues Down

1. A clear colourless drink, fizzing with small bubbles.

2. A very good friend: your _____.

3. A: This coffee isn't at all _____, B.

B: You don't like it, then?

4. Your phone might be this if it does many clever things.

5. A grey-green colour.

6. A person willing to give to others, e.g. a blood _____.

9. An error, especially one that spoils perfection.

11. The information you get from reading a daily paper.

13. The neatly sewn edge of a piece of cloth.

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷