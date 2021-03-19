A Test Taker's Journey：Summing up

(1) An IELTS answer is different from most of the articles you read in any English newspapers, magazines or websites. Check out the website of, say, The Guardian or the BBC, and any writing that meets your eyes probably does not have a cumbersome introduction that encapsulates the points to be presented in the essay. Most do not even have a strictly defined conclusion.

(2) In my opinion, even the ''sample answers'' you read in the official test books published by one of the owners of IELTS do not necessarily guarantee a band score of 9. In fact, they are presented as ''very good answers'', not ''band-9 answers''. The problem with these answers is that they do not necessarily follow the proven recipe for success. Some do not have an introduction that makes clear the writer's position, while in the others the ideas might not be fully developed.

(3) Always think about the four criteria — Task Achievement, Lexical Resource, Grammatical Range and Accuracy and Coherence and Consistence — and let them stick, so that you know immediately what works and what doesn't when you write.

(4) Build yourself a repository of words to be used in the IELTS writing test. This can be done in two directions. First, build a reserve of words that can be used in arguments about any topic. Second, research the topics that are most frequently asked about and study the words related to them.

(5) Practise writing IELTS answers, and practising marking and grading them. Try to put yourself in the shoe of a marker and develop a critical eye for your own works.

That's all from me. Let me wish you every success in the test.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is passionate about English more than anything else. Never has he studied or worked in an English-speaking country, but he scored 8.5 in IELTS nevertheless, and is ceaselessly honing his skills as a test taker with the aspiration to score 9 someday.

(Email: terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com)

