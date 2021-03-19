名人教英文：To expect on a plate 只想飯來張口

基爾斯滕：剛才我看見跟你交談的那個人，是鮑勃．瓊斯吧？

Rishi: Yes it was, but I wish I hadn't bumped into him. He's such a moaner.

里士：不錯，但我真不想碰見他。他喜歡抱怨。

Kirsten: I know. So what's he moaning about this time?

基爾斯滕：我知道。他這次抱怨什麼？

Rishi: He's had to move back in with his parents, and they expect him to help around the house. They both work you see. And that's what he was moaning about.

里士：他得回去與父母同住，而他父母要他幫忙料理家務，因為兩人都得工作。鮑勃就是因此抱怨。

Kirsten: He shouldn't moan, he ought to be grateful and glad to give them a helping hand.

基爾斯滕：他不應抱怨，而應心懷感激，欣然助父母一臂。

Rishi: I know, but his sister told me he's always been lazy, bone idle in fact.

里士：不錯，但他妹妹告訴我說，他向來慵懶，簡直是個懶骨頭。

Kirsten: Sounds as if he expects everything on a plate. He wants everything done for him.

基爾斯滕：看來他只求事事都不費氣力，都有人代勞。

Rishi: Yes, that's it, absolutely.

里士：對，絕對是這樣。◆

On a plate 直譯是「在碟上」，常用以比喻「輕易得到」或「不勞動，只享受」，有點像中文成語「飯來張口，茶來伸手」，常見於 give/hand/offer someone something on a plate 這說法，意思是「不必某人辛勞即送上」，例如：(1) Children should not have everything handed to them on a plate（小孩子不應飯來張口，茶來伸手）。(2) He worked hard, knowing that promotion would not be given on a plate（他努力工作，深知要升遷，就不可疏懶）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。