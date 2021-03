名人教英文：To expect on a plate 只想飯來張口

基爾斯滕:剛才我看見跟你交談的那個人,是鮑勃.瓊斯吧?

Rishi: Yes it was, but I wish I hadn't bumped into him. He's such a moaner.

里士:不錯,但我真不想碰見他。他喜歡抱怨。

Kirsten: I know. So what's he moaning about this time?

基爾斯滕:我知道。他這次抱怨什麼?

Rishi: He's had to move back in with his parents, and they expect him to help around the house. They both work you see. And that's what he was moaning about.

里士:他得回去與父母同住,而他父母要他幫忙料理家務,因為兩人都得工作。鮑勃就是因此抱怨。

Kirsten: He shouldn't moan, he ought to be grateful and glad to give them a helping hand.

基爾斯滕:他不應抱怨,而應心懷感激,欣然助父母一臂。

Rishi: I know, but his sister told me he's always been lazy, bone idle in fact.

里士:不錯,但他妹妹告訴我說,他向來慵懶,簡直是個懶骨頭。

Kirsten: Sounds as if he expects everything on a plate. He wants everything done for him.

基爾斯滕:看來他只求事事都不費氣力,都有人代勞。

Rishi: Yes, that's it, absolutely.

里士:對,絕對是這樣。◆

On a plate 直譯是「在碟上」,常用以比喻「輕易得到」或「不勞動,只享受」,有點像中文成語「飯來張口,茶來伸手」,常見於 give/hand/offer someone something on a plate 這說法,意思是「不必某人辛勞即送上」,例如:(1) Children should not have everything handed to them on a plate(小孩子不應飯來張口,茶來伸手)。(2) He worked hard, knowing that promotion would not be given on a plate(他努力工作,深知要升遷,就不可疏懶)。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。