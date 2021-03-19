Editorial：Pan-dems need repositioning

The specific amendment to the electoral system has not yet been made public, and the nomination threshold for LegCo elections is unknown. However, it is certain that the political space for the pan-democrats in the new system will definitely be significantly squeezed. The central department held a three-day symposium in Hong Kong. Zhang Xiaoming said that Wang Chen, vice chairman of the NPC, said that the Election Committee of the HKSAR will generate a ''larger proportion of seats'', meaning that there will be more seats for the Election Committee than for direct elections and functional constituencies. In other words, there will not be 35 direct election seats in LegCo anymore. In various geographical constituency direct elections over the past 20 years, the pan-democrats have obtained an average of 55% to 60% of the votes. With the significant reduction in the number of direct election seats, even if the patriots among the pan-democrats are allowed to run, the number of seats that they can get in LegCo will definitely be reduced.

The reason why the pan-democrats are so called is that, in addition to their propositions about bread-and-butter issues, they also demand democracy. They are called the opposition because they differ from those in power in many aspects. The opposition and those in power do not need to be antagonistic. A reasonable relationship is amicable difference. If the opposition must ''kowtow'' for nomination from those in power, that will be incompatible with ''amicable difference''. However, if the new regulations are not too harsh and do not require them to stoop to compromise, the pan-democrats should still participate in elections. This is not only to give voters a choice, but also for the sake of the pan-democrats themselves. Abandoning the election will mean depriving themselves of an important platform to make themselves heard within the system. Without the resources from the establishment, it will be even more difficult for the pan-democrats to develop in the long term. Of course, the pan-democrats must also understand that the radical course of the past ten years has hit a brick wall and cannot be pursued any further. They must rethink their positioning and political course.

Recently, some people have talked about whether the late pro-democracy veteran Szeto Wah would be classified as a ''patriot'' if he were still alive. He has passed away, and Hong Kong has undergone tremendous political changes. No one can say for sure how Szeto Wah would view the Occupy Movement and the Anti-extradition Movement. However, it is useful to reflect on Szeto Wah's political legacies and teachings now.

明報社評 2021.03.18：泛民需要再定位 回歸真正「和理非」

泛民未來在體制內還有多少政治空間，備受各方關注。張曉明表示，不能將「反中亂港分子」，與反對派簡單畫上等號，泛民中也有愛國者，這些人將來仍可依法參選和當選。泛民人士則甚為悲觀。民主黨前主席李永達估計，日後民主派在立法會可能只得十席八席；另一位前主席何俊仁則指出，根據人大決定，未來行政長官選舉，參選人在5個界別都要取得至少15張提名票，泛民中人若要參選，就要向人大政協拜票，民主派未必再有機會推舉一名候選人；倘若連參選立法會也一樣要「集齊」5界提名，如此屈辱寧可不參選。

修改選舉制度尚未出爐，立法會提名門檻未知，然而可以肯定的是，新格局下泛民的政治空間必定顯著收窄。中央部門在港舉行3天座談會，張曉明稱，人大副委員長王晨表示特區選委會將產生「較大比例議席」，意即選委議席將比分區直選及功能組別席位多。換句話說，立法會分區直選議席，不可能再有35席。20多年來各次分區直選，泛民平均都能取得五成半至六成選票，隨着分區直選議席顯著減少，即使泛民中的愛國者能夠入閘，在立法會能夠取下的議席也一定減少。

泛民之所以為泛民，乃是除了民生主張，還有民主訴求；反對派之所以為反對派，乃是他們在多方面都跟當權者的立場有別。反對派與當權者毋須勢不兩立，合理關係是和而不同，一定要反對派向當權者「拜票」求提名，跟和而不同格格不入，然而如果新規定不是太苛刻、不用委曲求全，泛民仍應參與選舉。這既是為了讓選民有一個選擇，亦是為了泛民自身。放棄參選，等於少了在體制內發聲這一重要平台，沒有來自體制的資源，泛民長遠發展將更艱難。當然，泛民亦要明白，過去10年的激進路線已經碰壁，無法再走下去，必須重新思考定位和路線。

這陣子，不時有人談到，若民主派已故元老司徒華仍在生，能否被歸入「愛國者」之列。逝者已矣，香港飽歷政治巨變，無人可斷言司徒華會怎看待佔領運動或反修例風暴，然而現在反思司徒華的政治遺產和遺訓，確有一定價值。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

antagonistic /ænˌtæɡəˈnɪstɪk/：showing or feeling opposition

amicable /ˈæmɪkəbl/：done or achieved in a polite or friendly way and without arguing

legacy /ˈleɡəsi/：sth that happens or exists as a result of things that happened at an earlier time

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm