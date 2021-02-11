Editorial : With greater power come greater responsibilities

The term "useless loyalists" has recently caused great repercussions in Hong Kong society. Tian Feilong, a mainland scholar who is regarded as the central government's advisor on Hong Kong affairs, wrote an article earlier in this newspaper about "patriots ruling Hong Kong", emphasising that "what the central government is determined to create is not rubber stamps or useless loyalists, but capable patriots". Tian Feilong's words are a bit harsh. They have set tongues wagging in Hong Kong's political circles. Some are angry, and some have retorted. Judging from the context of his words, Tian Feilong simply wanted to explain that the central authorities will have higher requirements on the abilities and performance of patriots who govern Hong Kong. "If you do a poor job of serving the people, you must step down." The establishment must have a correct understanding of this. They must not think that, with "patriots governing Hong Kong", they will only be provided more seats and positions. However, Tian Feilong's advice has been received by some as ridicule. No matter whether the speakers meant it and whether it was a Freudian slip, that an utterance has provoked such repercussions in society must be attributable to the fact that it chimes in with a certain part of the collective psyche and reflects some people's impressions and perceptions.

In any place, where there is a set of institutions and practices or a certain power structure, there must be an "establishment". Normally those in the establishment are closer to power and have an influence that ordinary people do not have. To be fair, the word "establishment" has a somewhat conservative tinge. However, in many places, "establishment" and "elite" are often synonymous. Those who lack knowledge and experience find it difficult to rank among the core of establishment power. However, in Hong Kong, many people's impression of the "pro-establishment camp" is that they are a political hotchpotch of vested interests who are most concerned about how to "divide the pie". There is not a clear set of governance concepts or propositions, and sometimes they scheme against each other.

Many pro-establishment people believe that they have in fact done a lot for Hong Kong inside and outside LegCo, and that the public's negative impression of the establishment is due to political opponents' smear campaigns.

Hong Kong's political "ecology" has changed considerably. It cannot be ruled out that some elites are willing to come forward and form new political forces, hoping to contribute to the reform of Hong Kong. For the traditional forces of the establishment camp, the change of the electoral system is both an opportunity and a challenge. If they actively reinvent themselves and seek change, they can do a lot. If they simply focus on fighting for power and hegemony and care only about self-interest but do not think about making progress, they can also be eliminated.

明報社評2021.03.17：權力愈大責任愈大 建制派要好自為之

中央修改香港選舉制度，落實「愛國者治港」，若說泛民面對的是路線挑戰，建制派則要面對能力和責任的考驗。新制度擴大選舉委員會權力及人數，立法會議席亦增加，建制派掌握的權力一定比之前大，伴隨的政治責任也必然更大。

「忠誠的廢物」一語，最近在香港社會引起很大迴響。被視為中央對港事務智囊的內地學者田飛龍，早前在本報撰文，談論「愛國者治港」，強調「中央決心打造的不是橡皮圖章或忠誠的廢物，而是賢能的愛國者」。田飛龍遣詞用語有點尖刻，本港政界有人竊竊私語，有人憤憤不平，有人反脣相稽。細看前文後理，田飛龍不過是想說明，中央對治港愛國者的能力和表現，將有更高要求，「服務不好市民就必須下台」，建制派對此要有正確認識，不要以為「愛國者治港」只是給他們提供更多席位和職位，然而田飛龍所作的忠告，聽進一些人耳裏，卻是冷嘲熱諷。不管是言者無心聽者有意，還是心直口快過了火位，一句說話在社會泛起這麼多漣漪，背後一定是因為它觸及了某種集體心理，折射了好一部分人的印象和觀感。

任何一個地方，但凡有一套典章制度和某種權力結構，就一定存在「建制」，位處建制之內，通常意味較接近權力，具有一般人所沒有的影響力。平情而論，「建制」這個概念，多少帶有保守色彩，然而在很多地方，「建制派」跟「精英」往往亦是同義詞，沒有足夠識見歷練，很難躋身建制權力核心。可是在香港，很多人對「建制派」的印象，單純只是一個集合各種既得利益的政治大聯盟，最關心的是如何「分餅仔」，沒有一套清晰管治理念或主張，有時甚至各懷鬼胎。

不少建制派中人認為，其實他們在議會內外為香港做了很多實事，公眾對建制派有負面印象，乃是因為政敵刻意醜化抹黑所致。

香港政治生態丕變，不排除一些精英才俊願意站出來，形成政治新勢力，盼為改革香港出力。對於建制陣營各股傳統力量，選舉制度改變，既是機遇也是挑戰，倘若積極革新求變，可以大有作為；如果只是一心爭權霸位，只顧私利，不思進取，一樣可以被淘汰。

■Glossary

生字

psyche : the mind; your deepest feelings and attitudes

proposition : an idea or a plan of action that is suggested

reinvent yourself : to present yourself/sth in a new form or with a new image