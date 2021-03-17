英語Guide：Take vs Bring

Question 1: Which of the above signs is correct?

(See photo.1)

Question 2:

Decide whether take or bring is more appropriate in each sentence. If you wish to try it as an interactive task, go to:

https://wordwall.net/resource/11936922/

a. Take/Bring her along (to my party). (Host to guest.)

b. Can I take/bring this away? (Server to diner.)

c. Have a seat and I'll take/bring you a coffee. (Man to woman.)

d. I'm here to take/bring you to the airport. (Taxi driver to passenger.)

e. Please take/bring a USB drive to class next time. (Teacher to class.)

f. Can you take/bring me some ketchup? (Diner to server.)

g. Take/Bring some books along for the long journey. (Wife to husband.)

h. This object could take/bring us bad luck. (Woman to sister.)

i. I will take/bring one of those fried chickens. (Housewife in a fresh food market to stall owner.)

j. Don't take/bring my snacks. (Angry office worker to colleague.)

◆Commentaries

(1) Take means to move someone or something from one place to another. Bring means the opposite. Hence, we say:

c. Have a seat and I'll bring you a coffee. (I'll bring a coffee from the counter to you.)

d. I'm here to take you to the airport. (I'll take you from this place to the airport.)

(2) Similar examples are:

b. Can I take this away? (Server to diner.)

g. Take some books along for the long journey. (Wife to Husband.)

i. I will take one of those fried chickens. (Housewife in a fresh food market to stall owner.)

j. Don't take my snacks. (Angry office worker to colleague.)

a. Bring her along (to my party). (Host to guest.)

e. Please bring a USB drive to class next time. (Teacher to class.)

f. Can you bring me some ketchup? (Diner to server.)

h. This object could bring us bad luck. (Woman to sister.)

(3) In the context of the two signs (Question 1), the litter is produced by visitors while in the countryside. Hence, they should （ˇ） ''take their litter home'', away from the countryside.

(4) （╳）''Please bring your litter home'' would imply that the visitors brought the litter to the countryside from home, and now they should bring it home. This of course does not make sense.

(5) However, the two sentences below are both possible:

Can I bring some friends to the party?

Can I take some beer to the party?

(6) If John's friend, Mary, will be holding a party soon, and John wants to know if Mary welcomes his friends, he can say to Mary, on the phone: ''Can I bring some friends to the party?''

(7) If John is telling his mother that he will be going to Mary's party later, he might ask his mother: ''Can I take some beer to the party?''

(8) Despite the difference between take and bring as stated in (1) above, the choice between the two verbs often depends on the speaker's perspective, and not necessarily the speaker's actual location when the sentence is spoken.

(9) Hence, when John says the two sentences in (5), he may be physically at home on both occasions. But when he says ''Can I bring some friends to the party?'', he is taking up the perspective of Mary, who is on the other end of the line.

(10) The fact that the speaker may be mentally taking up the listener's position may result in take and bring being both correct at the sentence level. The exact meaning would then depend on the speaker's frame of mind. For example, the two sentences below are both possible.

Don't take work home.

Don't bring work home.

(11) ''Don't take work home'' might be said by an understanding boss to his/her staff, while ''Don't bring work home'' might be advice given by a writer on family life to all workers.

Before you go

Question 3:

Should the slogan (Picture No. 3) be changed to ''Take me home''?

(See photo)

̷̷ By Dr Paul Sze •施敏文博士 ̷

a Chartered Linguist and a current honorary professional consultant of the CUHK Faculty of Education