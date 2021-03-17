Coming Up for Air：'You can go now'

The new deadline, coincidentally, had to do with the mass political purge that took place in Hong Kong a few weeks ago when dozens of political figures — the so-called ''47'' — were jailed and criminally charged with an unprecedented form of subversion under the new National Security law. Many remain behind bars as of this writing, even as there are growing calls from the world community for their immediate release.

When the purge started to wind its way through the courts I was told that a contributor to this section was one of the ''47'' and would be going into police custody. Because of this my editor at Ming Pao asked if I would be willing to submit something under a revised, tighter deadline schedule. I agreed and this is the result.

But I worry now as I did then — immobilised by pain, writing in bed, fighting a deadline — that I have nothing left to say about the current state of affairs here that hasn't already been said more eloquently, thoughtfully or persuasively by someone else.

We all know Hong Kong is not in a good state. We know this because many people would now think twice before even uttering such a basic observation, unsure of whether they might run afoul of (與……牴觸) the ever-shifting, constantly multiplying national security red lines that now govern the affairs of everything we do. Everything.

So instead I will write about something more pedestrian (枯燥的) and less depressing.

This morning I dropped my son off at school. I held his hand as we entered the school compound together. After a few steps he let go of my hand, turned to me and said, ''Dad, you can go now.'' My first response was one of hesitation. ''Are you sure?'' I asked. ''Yes. You can go now,'' he repeated.

I let go of his hand and watched him as he walked the rest of the way to the school building. I did not worry myself then with concerns about what he would be or would not be learning that day at school; whether he would be subjected to party propaganda, yelled at by his teachers for not doing his homework or sickened by the coronavirus.

My only thought at that point in time was one of peace and even joy: seeing my son off and, for the next few hours at least, knowing he would be an independent, free-thinking person, making his own judgments and his own mistakes, learning about others and himself, and, hopefully, making a difference in his own, very small yet very personal way.

And then my thoughts turn to the people of Hong Kong, as they often do. And I wonder whether one day they too might find themselves in a similar position, confident and ready to bid goodbye, certainly to their antagonisers but also to their many allies. To say, once and for all, what so many others have said before them: ''you can go now.''

■by Albert Wan

Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

(Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk)