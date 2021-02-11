Editorial：Equitable distribution of LegCo seats

Since the anti-extradition storm in Hong Kong, the central government has seen the call for Hong Kong's independence, acts of violence, the collusion with external forces and the scorched-earth tactic in politics as direct challenges to its bottom line of ''one country''. The purpose of changing Hong Kong's electoral system is exactly to eradicate such acts from the system. It is a major prerequisite emphasised by Beijing that anyone who has not made a clear departure from these four kinds of acts will no longer be allowed in the system. But at the same time, the central government seems to intend to convey the message that it is willing to seek Hong Kong society's opinions about the detailed arrangements for the electoral system.

The number of seats in the future LegCo will be increased to 90. Wang Chen, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, mentioned earlier that ''a relatively large proportion'' of LegCo members will be elected by the Election Committee. Some have proposed a ratio of 3:3:3 between geographical direct election seats, functional constituency seats and Election Committee seats. Others have suggested 2:3:4 or even 2:2:5. Of these three proposals, we think the 3:3:3 arrangement is more suitable for Hong Kong. To fulfil ''patriots governing Hong Kong'', the inclusion of Election Committee representatives into LegCo, together with the nomination threshold and qualification review committee, should suffice. Dramatically axing geographical direct election seats will be too much and unnecessary.

The functional constituencies of Legco can represent the opinions of various industries or sectors. As for the Election Committee, the central government believes that by perfecting its composition, it can reflect the voices of different classes, industries and stakeholders in society, thus fulfilling the principle of balanced participation. Still, because of the limited number of people who can take part, there are inadequacies. By comparison, geographical direct election is still the way of participation which can allow the most ordinary citizens to express their views directly. The 3:3:3 proposal can reflect the diverse voices in society better than 2:3:4 and 2:2:5. A political system that values openness and participation should also encourage politicians to work and cultivate connections in the districts to engage the mass public. Slashing geographical direct election seats will only lead to a greater sense of political apathy, which may not help political stability in the long run.

明報社評 2021.03.16：壯大中間可排拒兩極 立會3類議席宜均等

中央官員一連三日在香港舉行座談會，就「完善特區選舉制度」聽取意見，未來立法會3類議席分佈、選委會職權行使，以及資格審查委員會構成運作等，成為各方關注焦點。中央要將「反中亂港」分子排除在政權機關之外，香港選舉制度「大重設」，具體方案設計，既要堅持「一國」，亦要維護香港社會獨特性，穩妥的制度設計，可以保障社會多元，顧全整體利益，避免向既得利益傾斜，同時鼓勵不同持份者溝通縮窄分歧。新的選舉制度安排，需要反映社會多元，讓議會內有不同聲音，未來立法會議席比例，地區直選、功能組別及選委會代表各佔30席，論開放性和包容性，均較「2:3:4」或「2:2:5」可取。

香港經歷了反修例風暴，中央認為港獨、暴力、勾結外部勢力和政治攬炒，直接挑戰「一國」底線，修改香港選舉制度，為的是在體制內杜絕這些活動，任何人不與這4類行為清晰切割，不可能再在體制立足，這是中央強調的大前提；與此同時，中央似乎亦想釋出一個信息，即願意就選舉制度的一些細節安排，諮詢香港社會意見。

未來立法會將增至90席，人大常委會副委員長王晨早前提到，將由選委會選舉產生「較大比例」的立法會議員，有人認為地區直選、功能組別和選委會議席，應成「3:3:3」之比，有人則主張「2:3:4」甚至「2:2:5」。我們認為，這3個選項中，「3:3:3」是一個較為適合香港的安排。要貫徹「愛國者治港」，立法會加入選委議席，加上提名門檻和資格審查委員會，應已足夠，大幅削減分區直選議席，過猶不及，並無必要。

立法會功能組別，反映不同行業或界別意見。選委會方面，中央認為完善其構成，可反映社會不同階層、不同行業和持份者的聲音，做到均衡參與，惟參與者有限，始終是不足之處。相比之下，分區直選仍是最能讓一般市民直接表達意見的參與方式，比起「2:3:4」或「2:2:5」，「3:3:3」較能反映社會多元聲音；一個重視開放和參與的政治制度，亦應多鼓勵從政者在地區深耕細作連繫群眾，大減分區直選議席，只會製造更多政治疏離感，未必有利長遠政治穩定。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

desirable /dɪˈzaɪərəbl/：worth having

eradicate /ɪˈrædɪkeɪt/：to destroy or get rid of sth completely, especially sth bad

suffice /səˈfaɪs/：to be enough for sb/sth

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm