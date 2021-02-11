Editorial：Think twice before building a new airport in Foshan

The total passenger traffic of the existing Foshan Shadi Airport was just 870,000 in 2019. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport handled 73.37 million passengers in 2019, and there have been plans to strive for the building of a second airport in Guangzhou to divert traffic from Baiyun. From the perspective of the set-up of airports and the economic development driven by them, it is reasonable to build a new airport in Foshan City.

Over the past decade or so, the average annual growth in air passengers has reached 10%. Even though economic growth has slowed down in recent years, the number of air passengers has continued to rise. However, the aviation industry has faced a new challenge in recent years, as the speed and convenience of HSR trains has strongly appealed to travellers in recent years.

As the popularity of HSR trains increases, it is short-haul air routes that have been hit hard. Such being the case, how will the new airport in Foshan position itself in the market when long-haul routes are dominated by Guangzhou and Shenzhen airports and short-haul air routes are replaced by HSR trains?

It is unknown whether the CAAC has conducted in-depth research of the impact of HSR trains as an alternative transportation method, but it certainly hopes that the aviation industry as a whole will be further developed. Statistics from 2019 show that there were only 106 airports with passenger traffic over 1 million, and 25 airports had traffic below 100,000. Information concerning the profit or loss of airports in mainland China has never been transparent.

Inaugurated in 1995, Zhuhai International Airport has been making a loss. A turnaround occurred only after the Airport Authority Hong Kong participated in its management, and it was only in 2018 when its passenger traffic exceeded ten million. The airport also has benefited from the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge, as it has catered to travellers who fly from Zhuhai and take international flights at Hong Kong International Airport. Furthermore, it has handled a huge amount of air freight because of the shortening of the distance between Hong Kong and Zhuhai, also thanks to the bridge. As the airport is also adjacent to Macao, there are a huge number of mainland tourists visiting Macao via Zhuhai. Even so, Zhuhai International Airport has not been able to turn a profit.

In addition to a larger number of air routes and huge traffic, mega airports are mostly able to turn a profit also because of additional revenues from airport stores. Small airports, in contrast, are at a disadvantage in every aspect, and they have to shoulder the high cost of the maintenance of high-end equipment. They must rely on government subsidies to stay afloat. The fact that the Foshan government is forking out for a large airport makes people wonder whether it is a face-saving project of the incumbent government leaders. They will find it difficult to escape the blame if the project turns out to be a white elephant and their successors and citizens have to foot the bill.

明報社評 2021.03.15：高不成低不就 佛山建新機場須三思

佛山市長朱偉日前宣布，佛山斥資350億元人民幣建新機場的計劃已經獲得民航局批准，若建成後，珠江三角洲一帶在現有5個機場的基礎上，將增添一個大型機場。大灣區經濟發展，旅客人數不斷增加，多一個機場或許有需要，但有兩個大背景也必須考慮，一是廣州和深圳機場也在大規模擴建，二是高鐵以至磁懸浮列車作為飛機的替代工具也在大力發展，佛山新機場是否會成為大白象工程，必須三思。

佛山現有的沙堤機場，2019年的旅客吞吐量只有87萬人次。廣州白雲機場2019年旅客量達到7337萬人次，一直在爭取建廣州市第二個機場作為疏導，如果從機場佈局以及利用機場帶動經濟發展的角度看，珠三角新機場落戶佛山，是合理的。

過去10多年，航空旅客數量每年增長率平均達到10%，即使近年經濟增長速度與幅度都有所放緩，旅客數量也有所增長的。但航空業面對的競爭，近年增添了高鐵這個新元素，其速度與便捷深受旅客青睞。

高鐵愈趨普及對航空旅客最大的影響是，航空短途航線受到嚴重打擊，而將來長途航線被廣州和深圳機場主導，短途航線被高鐵取代，佛山新機場的定位是什麼？

民航局對高鐵這個替代交通工具的影響，是否有過深入研究不得而知，該局肯定希望整個航空業得到進一步發展。而從2019年的數據顯示，旅客吞吐量超過100萬人次的只有106個，10萬人次以下的有25個之多。內地機場的盈虧情况，從來不透明。

珠海機場1995年通航，一直處於虧損狀態，香港機管局參與管理後有所起色，2018年旅客吞吐量才突破1000萬人次，而且得益於港珠澳大橋，可以承接內地飛珠海轉香港機場國際航線的旅客，並因大橋縮短與香港的距離而承接大量的航空貨運，以及得益於毗鄰澳門，大量內地旅客經珠海到澳門旅遊，即使如此，還未能扭虧為盈。

特大機場除了航線多旅客量大，還有機場店舖收益等界外收入，多數能夠賺錢，而小機場各種條件都不利，還要承擔高昂的高端儀器維修保養，必須依靠政府補貼才能維持。而佛山政府斥巨資去建大型機場，不禁令人懷疑，這是否領導人的面子工程，一旦後任領導以及全體市民要為這個可能成為「大白象工程」而承擔後果，則實在是難辭其咎。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

appeal to：to attract or interest sb

turnaround /ˈtɜːnəraʊnd/：a situation in which sth changes from bad to good

fork out：if you fork out for sth, you spend a lot of money on it

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm