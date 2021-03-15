In a Nutshell : Illusionist

【明報專訊】The Wall Street Journal criticised Paul Chan, our city's financial secretary, as being an "illusionist", referring to Chan's comments on Hong Kong as unrealistic. Chan's comments followed an annual report published by Heritage Foundation, a US think tank, which had kicked Hong Kong out of its economic freedom ranking, saying that the city was in fact controlled by the central government. Chan hit back and said the report had been unjustified and "clouded by political bias". However, the report had been welcomed by the Hong Kong SAR government over the years, which some commentators in society describe as a sore loser's mindset.
An "illusionist" is a person who performs tricks that is aimed at making people believe there is magic.
■Text: Staff Reporter
