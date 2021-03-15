周街學英文：Anxious 與 eager 非同義詞

Anxious 主要用於表達「擔心、憂慮或者不安」的意思，指的是較為「負面的情緒」，而 eager 則較正面，有「熱切的、渴望的」之義。請看以下例子（例子來自Leeds collection of Internet corpora 里茲大學語料庫）：

ˊ Most were enthusiastic, some anxious, a very few hostile indeed.

ˊ By the time we got back to my apartment, I was feeling anxious, unnerved, upset, restless, and confused. （擔心、焦慮之意）

以下是錯誤運用 anxious 的例子：

× There is already a long, anxious queue outside the theatre.

ˊ There is already a long, eager queue outside the theatre.（正面的語意：熱切的、迫不及待）

× He was quite tired. He was very, very anxious to get home.

ˊ He was quite tired. He was very, very eager to get home.（正面的語意：渴求）

■作者簡介：香港浸會大學語文中心高級講師，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。

文︰陳美寶博士