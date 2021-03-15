周街學英文：Anxious 與 eager 非同義詞

【明報專訊】要表達情緒上的焦慮或不安時，應該用 anxious 還是 eager 呢？它們可以互換使用嗎？
Anxious 主要用於表達「擔心、憂慮或者不安」的意思，指的是較為「負面的情緒」，而 eager 則較正面，有「熱切的、渴望的」之義。請看以下例子（例子來自Leeds collection of Internet corpora 里茲大學語料庫）：
ˊ Most were enthusiastic, some anxious, a very few hostile indeed.
ˊ By the time we got back to my apartment, I was feeling anxious, unnerved, upset, restless, and confused. （擔心、焦慮之意）
以下是錯誤運用 anxious 的例子：
× There is already a long, anxious queue outside the theatre.
ˊ There is already a long, eager queue outside the theatre.（正面的語意：熱切的、迫不及待）
× He was quite tired. He was very, very anxious to get home.
ˊ He was quite tired. He was very, very eager to get home.（正面的語意：渴求）
■作者簡介：香港浸會大學語文中心高級講師，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。