【明報專訊】It's been known for some time that Esper and Ethro landed on earth to recruit (招募) folks to go to Mars to live. "Yes, but no one knows where we are!" Esper laughed. "We have assimilated into the culture so well that no one recognises us!" Assimilate into means to become a complete part of something. "We are so completely and totally integrated into (融入) this earthling group that we even look and act like them!" Ethro added.