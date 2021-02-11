Mona's Musings : An afternoon at the museum

An art connoisseur was offering a private lecture. The charm of 14th century Florence, coupled with some skilled showmanship and authentic works of art in the background, dazzled the enchanted listener. Facts aside, the lecture must have scored its speaker some points — the only thing that matters at a successful date.

At the corner where a thoughtful installation illustrated the relationship between Botticelli and his students, children were delighted by the light signage, which was designed to be triggered by motion. Their mother, seeing a golden opportunity to beef up the kids with some Renaissance history, soon found her attempt futile. The occasion turned into a mild hide-and-seek. As the children motioned past the sensor tirelessly, the lights danced like good companions should.

In front of a portrait, a middle-aged man introduced his version of the Renaissance to his father. "At that time, bankers used to commission artists to make portraits of their wives, like this one. It is easy to tell her status from the way she dresses," he proclaimed. I was eager to find out more when the conversation descended into a discussion of the stumbling stock, the global finance market, and inevitably, the thought of finding a finance job abroad. It felt like a long overdue discussion about the city's rapidly changing situation, and the looming decision to leave.

After a long lockdown, perhaps we were all a bit rusted in our interaction with people. Art is a perfect pawn for conversations to begin. For that alone, museums are great locations for us to ease back into normality, whatever that has become.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email:monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/monamuses