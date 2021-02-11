Mona's Musings : An afternoon at the museum

【明報專訊】Before the widely acclaimed exhibition of (Sandro) Botticelli and His Times closed at the Museum of Art last week, I managed to see it in the nick of time. Artworks aside, the enthusiasm from the public surprised me. The space was filled with a subdued cacophony, an excitement tempered by the self-consciousness to remain quiet at an artistic venue — a sentiment I share and resent at the same time — wouldn't it be interesting to engage in open conversations about art while looking at it? If art is the embodiment of expressions, why are we so solemn around it? Perhaps out of rebellion, I couldn't help but notice the many conversations around me.
An art connoisseur was offering a private lecture. The charm of 14th century Florence, coupled with some skilled showmanship and authentic works of art in the background, dazzled the enchanted listener. Facts aside, the lecture must have scored its speaker some points — the only thing that matters at a successful date.
At the corner where a thoughtful installation illustrated the relationship between Botticelli and his students, children were delighted by the light signage, which was designed to be triggered by motion. Their mother, seeing a golden opportunity to beef up the kids with some Renaissance history, soon found her attempt futile. The occasion turned into a mild hide-and-seek. As the children motioned past the sensor tirelessly, the lights danced like good companions should.
In front of a portrait, a middle-aged man introduced his version of the Renaissance to his father. "At that time, bankers used to commission artists to make portraits of their wives, like this one. It is easy to tell her status from the way she dresses," he proclaimed. I was eager to find out more when the conversation descended into a discussion of the stumbling stock, the global finance market, and inevitably, the thought of finding a finance job abroad. It felt like a long overdue discussion about the city's rapidly changing situation, and the looming decision to leave.
After a long lockdown, perhaps we were all a bit rusted in our interaction with people. Art is a perfect pawn for conversations to begin. For that alone, museums are great locations for us to ease back into normality, whatever that has become.
■Writer's Profile
Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.
Email:monafpchu@gmail.com
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/monamuses