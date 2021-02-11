Editorial : HK's 'perfected' electoral system

The NPC's Decision consists of nine articles, which in terms of content are pretty much the same as previous statements made by officials of the central government. The decision includes the reorganisation of the Election Committee and the expansion of its powers, changes in the way Legislative Council (LegCo) seats are returned, the establishment of a "candidate qualification review committee", and authorisation of the National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) to amend Annexes I and II of the Basic Law, but there are no more new details. The Decision mentions the amendments to the election method for the Chief Executive, which will be made mainly to technically accommodate the addition of the fifth sector in the Election Committee and the increase in the number of Election Committee members to 1,500. Apart from Hong Kong's members of the NPC and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, it is unclear at the moment which national organisations can arrange for their members in Hong Kong to participate in the Election Committee. The number of seats in LegCo will increase to 90. What will be the ratio between seats returned by the Election Committee, functional constituency and direct geographical constituency elections? Will it be "4:3:2" or "3:3:3"? The Decision has not touched on the number of election committee nominations that a candidate must clinch and whether the nominators must span five sectors either. It is believed that these crucial details will be decided by the NPCSC later.

In Hong Kong, discussions about political reforms over the years have generally centred around how to increase the proportion of direct elections. Now the amendment of the electoral system is geared towards the reintroduction of Election Committee seats in LegCo and the reduction in the proportion of seats returned by direct geographical constituency elections in different districts. Objectively speaking, this is an opposite direction. Of course, from the point of view of the central government, the political development of Hong Kong in recent years — especially the anti-extradition storm — has endangered "One Country, Two Systems" and national security. In order to curb Hong Kong independence, violence, collusion with external forces and the political scorched earth ideology, the enactment of the "National Security Law for Hong Kong" and the alterations to Hong Kong's electoral system are both aimed at closing institutional loopholes.

"Hong Kong should be run by patriots and Hong Kong-lovers, and those who oppose China and bring chaos to Hong Kong should be out." This is the core idea that underpins the central government's amendment of Hong Kong's electoral system. From the perspective of the political ideal of "one person, one vote", whether the ratio of directly elected seats in LegCo is "2:3:4" or " 3:3:3" is of course very important. However, as far as the balance of political power is concerned, all sides know how much difference there will be. In the early days after the handover, LegCo had a small number of seats from the Election Committee. Now the central government has once again authorised the Election Committee to return a "larger proportion" of LegCo members. As far as the design of the system is concerned, it is not entirely new. In contrast, it is something new that the Decision stipulates that a Candidate Qualification Review Committee should be established and made responsible for reviewing and confirming the qualifications of candidates for the Election Committee, the Chief Executive and the LegCo elections. No one knows how the committee will be formed, how it will operate, and whether it will simply take over the current tasks of Returning Officers or they will be given more power to conduct the scrutiny of candidates. How and on how big a scale the new committee will perform its work will have a direct bearing on Hong Kong's political space. With the various "unknowns" surrounding the committee, we can only wait and see.

明報社評2021.03.12：香港選舉制度「大重設」 包容度愈高愈利互信

全國人大通過關於「完善香港特別行政區選舉制度」的決定（下稱《決定》），落實「愛國者治港」。

全國人大《決定》共計9條，內容跟之前中央官員的說法大致一樣，包括重組選委會及擴大其權力、立法會議席產生方式有變、設立「候選人資格審查委員會」、授權人大常委會修改《基本法》附件一及二等，未見有更多新的細節。《決定》提到有關行政長官選舉辦法的修改，主要是因應選委會增加第5界別、委員人數增加至1500而作出的技術調整，第5界別除了港區全國人大政協成員外，還有哪些全國團體可以安排港區成員參與其中，目前並不清楚；立法會議席增至90人，由選委會推選的議席，跟功能組別及分區直選議席的比例，究竟是「4:3:2」還是「3:3:3」？參選者要取得多少選委提名、提名者是否必須涵蓋5個界別，《決定》亦未觸及，這些政改關鍵細節，相信稍後將由人大常委會決定。

在香港，多年來政改討論大方向都是如何增加直選成分，現在的選舉制度修訂，方向是立法會重添選委會議席、減少分區直選議席比重，客觀上確是背道而馳。當然，從中央角度，近年香港的政治發展，特別是反修例風暴，已危及一國兩制和國家安全，為遏港獨、暴力、勾結外部勢力和政治攬炒，無論是訂立《港區國安法》還是修改香港選舉制度，都是堵塞制度缺口。

「愛國愛港者治港、反中亂港者出局」，是中央修改香港選舉制度的核心，從一人一票政治理念來看，立法會分區直選議席比例是「2:3:4」還是「3:3:3」，當然有重要分別，然而放在權力政治天秤審視，兩者差別有多大，各方相信亦心中有數。回歸初期，立法會曾有小量選委議席，現在中央再度賦予選委會產生「較大比例」的立法會議員，論制度設計，並非嶄新事物；相比之下，《決定》規定設立候選人資格審查委員會，負責審查並確認選委會、行政長官及立法會議員候選人的資格，卻是全新創制，各方並不知道委員會如何組成、具體如何運作、是否單純取代現時選舉主任的角色，還是會被賦予更多權力去履行審查工作。審查委員會的處事方式和尺度，會直接影響香港政治空間，圍繞委員會的各種「未知」，現在只能觀望。

■Glossary

生字

gear sth towards sth : to make, change or prepare sth so that it is suitable for a particular purpose

loophole : an inadequacy in the law or a set of rules

underpin : to support or form the basis of an argument, a claim, etc.