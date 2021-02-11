A Little English：The tortoise and the hare‧4

''How long have you been living in this area, Mrs Tortoise?'' asked the hare.

''Oh, for generations. We're original residents, you know, and we were already here before the humans started moving in; moving closer and closer, bringing their cows, pigs, chickens, ducks, dogs, roads, cars and everything.''

''My family used to live on the other side of the valley but we had to relocate when our land was taken over by people. Seems like they need more and more space and we native animals are left with less and less.''

The tortoise nodded, ''I'm afraid that's often the case. We — Ouch!''

A small, white object hit her on the head and exploded. The hare was shocked to see his hapless (不幸的) friend covered in slimy yellowish gel. The birds saw what happened and called out, ''Quick! Get out of the way! Those horrible campers are throwing eggs at us.''

The tortoise and the hare needed no second warning and rushed to find shelter from the shower of eggs, fruit, vegetables, nuts, candies and heaven knows what. All the food these ''nature lovers'' didn't eat and couldn't be bothered to bring back home, they most generously decided to ''share'' with the animals. This was nothing new but it was the first time they have pelted the animals with eggs. Maybe they didn't even realise other creatures were nearby.

''Such a waste,'' twittered the birds, scandalised that anybody would treat precious eggs in this way. ''Last week, some campers hung bags of trash on the branches of our tree because they were too weak to carry them to the garbage collection point. What hooligans (流氓)!''

''You said it and they blocked one of my burrows up with several huge bags of refuse — all plastic and styrofoam. No thanks for the free gifts. What use would we animals have for such things?''

''Humans really should be responsible for the waste they create. Such bad neighbours they are and — Look out, birds!'' shouted the tortoise, as several barbecue forks sailed through the air, narrowly missing a dove.

Even the long suffering, patient tortoise was vexed and sighed, ''Mr Hare, whether you and I are in the race for the quick or the slow, there's one race we don't want any part of — the human race.''

■Useful VOCABULARY

garbage: trash, refuse, disposables, litter

to throw away: discard, dispose of, get rid of, chuck out

■Something to：think about

In many parks worldwide, there are no litter bins. Whatever you bring with you, it's your responsibility to take it away. Do you think this policy will work in Hong Kong?

̷̷ Text: A Lamb ̷