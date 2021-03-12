名人教英文：To have a lot riding on 關係重大

斯科特：你看來有點洋洋自得。

Jaime: Well I am. Our lab has just learned that the National Research Council has agreed to fund our latest research proposal. They turned down our last one.

雅伊梅：你說得對。我們的實驗室剛剛收到消息，說國家研究理事會答應資助我們最新提出的研究計劃。我們上一次的研究建議，他們並沒有接納。

Scott: Oh well done. What's it about?

斯科特：真值得高興。這一次的計劃是研究什麼？

Jaime: Well it's a proposal to develop a method of speeding up the development of vaccines. We've been working on it for four years. The Research Council grant would mean that we could take it to the next stage.

雅伊梅：是要發明一種加速疫苗研製的方法。我們為此已做了四年工作，現在獲研究理事會資助，可以展開另一階段的工作了。

Scott: That's certainly what the world needs right now. I hope you get it.

斯科特：這正是目前世界所需的研究，希望你們成功。

Jaime: There's a lot riding on this project for us. If we do succeed, our research team will be able to attract a lot more funds for our research.

雅伊梅：這研究對我們關係重大，如果成功，我們全組研究員就可贏得更多資金，從事研究。

Scott: Fingers crossed!

斯科特：祝你們好運！

◆To ride on/upon字面解作「騎在……之上」，例如to ride on a horse（騎在馬上）。俗語也常以to ride on/upon something指「依靠某事物」或「取決於某事物」，例如：(1) The success of the movie rides on the publicity campaign（這齣電影賣不賣座，要看宣傳做得好不好）。(2) Much is riding on the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccines（二零一九冠狀病毒疫苗之面世，關係至巨）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。