Editorial : Vaccine hesitancy

The Sinovac vaccination programme started in Hong Kong late last month, and a total of more than 100,000 people have been inoculated. So far, three citizens have died after Sinovac vaccination, and there have been 45 unexpected incidents. The Expert Committee on Clinical Events Assessment Following COVID-19 Immunisation believes that two of the deaths were not directly related to the vaccine, while the victim in the third case is to undergo an autopsy. So far there has been no direct link. Hung Fan-ngai, co-convener of the committee, says that the proportion of abnormal incidents is not high, adding that many of them involve psychological stress, which results in natural reactions such as palpitations and dizziness. The government emphasises that there is a mechanism for continuous monitoring. The Expert Committee has not found any evidence to change the view that "the benefits of vaccines outweigh the risks", so the vaccination programme will continue.

That someone has died after receiving vaccination does not mean that the vaccine is fatal. The situation is different when vaccines are being administered in an actual setting rather than in clinical trials. Different regions have different approaches towards statistics about reactions after getting a jab. The transparency of the data is different, so is the priority of vaccination. This means direct comparison might not be possible. However, if we cast aside the possibility of causation, figures about deaths after vaccination are still worth looking at. After all, someone either dies or does not, and there are no grey areas. The more people are vaccinated, the higher the referential value of the figures.

South Korea began to vaccinate nursing home staff and high-risk individuals late last month. As of Sunday, about 320,000 people had been vaccinated. Those 65 years of age or older can only receive the BioNTech vaccine. Most of the remaining vaccines administered are Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines. So far in South Korea, 13 people have died after vaccination, and another 10 people have had a suspected severe reaction. More than 900 people have experienced headaches and fever. In other words, for every 100,000 people, four people have died after vaccination, and three have had a suspected severe reaction. 28 people have had mild reactions.

Every death after vaccination could deepen the mood of "vaccine hesitancy". The authorities have a responsibility to take every such case seriously and try to reduce public misunderstanding.

明報社評2021.03.10：「疫苗弔詭」不利接種 克服猶豫需要誘因

本港新冠疫苗接種計劃加快推進，「疫苗猶豫」情緒亦在增加，9天內3人「接種後死亡」，確令一些人對接種態度轉趨觀望。從科學角度，「針後亡」只反映事件順序，不等於兩者有因果關係，放眼德美等地，「針後亡」比例一般是每10萬人有2至4人不等，科興疫苗在港接種情况，有否異常，需要更多時間和數據方能掌握，如何處理始終要相信專家，當局不應排除任何可能，外界亦不宜過早下定論，如果現在急急煞停接種科興，萬一之後接種復必泰又有相近情况，屆時如何是好，也是一個需要考慮的問題。推動新冠疫苗接種一個弔詭之處，是疫情愈輕、染疫風險愈低，人們愈容易出現「疫苗猶豫」，當局需要多想方法，善用誘因鼓勵接種。

科興疫苗上月底在港開始接種，合計超過10萬人注射，至今有3名市民「接種後死亡」，有45宗「非預期事件」。新冠疫苗臨牀事件評估專家委員會認為，其中兩宗死亡個案跟疫苗沒有直接關係，第三宗有待解剖，暫時未見直接有關迹象。委員會共同召集人孔繁毅說，異常事件比例不算高，而且很多都是涉及心理緊張，才出現心悸頭暈等自然反應。政府強調有機制持續監察，專家委員會暫未發現有證據改變「疫苗好處大於風險」的看法，故會繼續接種計劃，不會煞停。

「針後亡」不等於針致命。疫苗投入實戰，有別臨牀實驗環境，如何衡量「針後反應」數據，各地準則不一，數據透明度有異，接種優次亦不盡相同，未必可以直接比較，不過撇開因果關係，「針後亡」仍是值得看看的數字，畢竟死亡只有是或否，沒有灰色地帶，愈多人接種，數字參考價值理應愈高。

韓國上月底開始為院舍及高風險人士接種，截至周日約有32萬人接種，65歲或以上者只能打BioNTech，餘下大多數接種的是牛津-阿斯利康疫苗。韓國至今有13人「針後亡」，另有10人出現疑似嚴重反應，逾900人出現頭痛發燒等現象，若以每10萬人計算，「針後亡」平均4人，疑似嚴重反應3人，輕微反應者28人。

每宗「針後亡」個案，都有可能加深「疫苗猶豫」情緒，當局的責任就是認真看待每宗「針後亡」個案，設法減少公眾誤解。

■Glossary

生字

hesitancy : the state or quality of being slow or uncertain in doing or saying sth

autopsy : an official examination of a dead body by a doctor in order to discover the cause of death

palpitations : When someone has palpitations, their heart beats very fast in an irregular way