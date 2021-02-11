Common Nonsense：Arrest, routines and light

I turned on the lights but saw no kittens in the living room. I stepped forward to turn on the music and guessed which disc I had left in the player before I left my door to meet my fate last Sunday. It's Anne-Sophie Mutter playing John Williams' film music, warm and colourful. My kittens emerged discreetly in their feline way.

When I sank myself into my comfort chair, I was still in my bright blue suit which my family brought me for change in court. My pocket square happened to be yellow but, trust me, it was just a well picked colour to brighten the gloomy night. Before me were piles of read, partially read and unread books. They say things better than I do. I shall let them have their voices bounced and heard by you.

Arrest

I was arrested in the morning.

''Arrest! Need it be said that it is a breaking point in your life, a bolt of lightning which has scored a direct hit on you?...The Universe has as many different centres as there are living beings in it. Each of us is a centre of the Universe, and that Universe is shattered when they hiss at you, 'You are under arrest.''' Wrote Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn in The Gulag Archipelago.

Routines

We had to perform a number of routines in the detention institution but not as sweet as those insisted by Jan Morris in her later years. She revealed her commitments to her routines in Thinking Again,

''However I am a strong believer in the strength of Routine...at this moment I really have to re-read another chapter of dear old Anna Karenina before I turn the lights out.''

I did not turn the lights out. The officer kindly did. Nor did I have my copy of Anna Karenina. By the way Anna killed herself, didn't she? Perhaps I shall retrieve my dear old copy of The Brothers Karamazov which I acquired some three decades ago. Book two of the novel is titled ''An Inappropriate Gathering''. Quite an appropriate chapter title.

Light

The light in the cell was on even in broad day light. A row of narrow windows at the corridor nevertheless smuggle rays of available light into the cell, unravelling the patch of artificial light left static on the rough floor. John Berger recounted after his cataract operation his new acquaintance with light in his tender and fragile prose,

''The light places a hand on your back. You don't turn round because from a long, long time ago, you recognise its touch. It's what you first saw and never gave a name to.''

Facing the cell wall, I leaned against the metal bars, allowing the light's hand to touch my back. That soothing hand has a name: the bigger world outside.

■/ Glossary 生字 /

emerge 出現

feline 貓狀的

acquaintance 認識

soothing 撫慰的

■by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.