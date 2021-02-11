Editorial：Preventing a crisis of confidence in vaccines

The Expert Committee on Clinical Events Assessment Following COVID-19 Immunisation looked into four cases yesterday. Three of the cases were about a 55-year-old woman (deceased), an 80-year-old man (critical) and a 72-year-old woman (critical), all of whom had history of chronical illness. After examining their cases, the experts determined that their deaths or critical conditions were attributable to different specific reasons and had no direct association with the vaccines. The fourth case involved a 71-year-old man who collapsed at home four days after receiving the jab and died despite an attempt at resuscitation. The panel was still waiting for his autopsy report to determine the cause of his death. Because that man had no chronic illnesses, whether his death had any association with the inoculation is a matter of high concern. The authorities must release the autopsy results truthfully as soon as possible once the report is completed.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme at first received keen response after its launch. However, public enthusiasm was dampened after the first reported death of a man in his 60s and the vaccination rate dropped by more than 25%. Many who had registered for a slot became hesitant and failed to show up at the vaccination centre. The number of appointments made has also decreased significantly.

The association between ''vaccines and unusual incidents'' can be put sequentially as ''somebody dies after receiving a vaccine''. But there is not necessarily any causal relation in this objective statement. In order to sort out this relation, the authorities can perhaps cite some data other than verbal explanations to help the public know more about the association between vaccines and adverse events. For example, the experts took the view yesterday that two of the cases were associated with stroke. Even without the COVID-19 pandemic, there are unfortunate cases of people who suffer a stroke or even die as a result in Hong Kong every day. Two weeks later, if the authorities can sort out the data about stroke cases over the past month in Hong Kong, it may help determine whether receiving vaccination is one of the factors that cause or induce a stroke.

The authorities must maintain high transparency regarding these adverse events. If some of the actions they have taken give the public the impression that there is a cover-up by the authorities, it can do a lot of harm. For example, before the first death following inoculation was reported, the authorities had revealed the number of vaccination appointments every day. But the authorities have ceased to announce that figure after appointments reduced significantly in the wake of the death. Such a way of handling is in no way different from window dressing, which is intolerable. When it comes to events that touch on public fear, the selective disclosure of information can be very destructive. Of this the authorities must be mindful.

明報社評 2021.03.09：疫苗接種後事故頻生 政府勿讓市民失信心

接連有市民接種科興疫苗之後，出現事故，到昨晚11時，先後有3人報稱在接種後死亡，多人不適或嚴重異常，其中兩人危殆。從市民反應看來，事故已經形成「疫苗猶豫」情緒並擴散，隨着BioNTech（復必泰）開展接種，異常事故將持續增加，即是說「接種與事故」會成為常態，當局必須果斷採取措施，避免市民對疫苗產生信心危機。政府須引導市民從科學角度體待疫苗副作用，以平常心應對，而不是被情緒主導得相驚伯有，使本港可以發揮疫苗的重要效用，遏制疫情。

昨日，新冠疫苗臨牀事件評估專家委員會評估了4宗事故，分別是55歲女子（死亡）、80歲男長者（危殆）、72歲女長者（危殆），3人都有長期病史，專家評估病况後，認為3人各有致死或危殆原因，與接種疫苗並無直接關係；至於一名71歲男子，接種疫苗4日後暈倒家中，送院經急症室搶救無效，死因尚待解剖結果確定，由於這名男子並無長期病患，他的死與接種疫苗有沒有關係，備受關注。當局在有解剖結果之後，須盡快如實交代。

本港新冠疫苗接種計劃啟動之後，初步反應熱烈，但是首宗六旬男子死亡事故後，打擊了市民的積極性，接種率跌逾兩成半，不少已登記市民取態轉為猶豫，臨時「甩底」，缺席接種，預約登記也明顯減少。

「疫苗與事故」的關係，按順序是「有人接種後死亡」，不過，這個客觀陳述並無必然因果關係。理清兩者關係，當局除了口頭解說，或許可以援引數據，讓公衆認識疫苗與事故的關係。例如，專家昨日評估的兩宗個案與中風有關，即使沒有新冠疫情，香港每日都有市民不幸中風，甚至因而死亡的個案。設若再過兩星期，當局整理本港一個月內的中風個案，或許可以對照出接種疫苗是否導致、誘發中風的因素。

當局應對事故必須做到高透明度，若一些舉措讓公衆認為當局有所隱瞞，損害會很大。例如，首宗接種後出現死亡事故前，當局每日都有披露預約接種人數，死亡事故出現後，市民預約登記顯著減少，當局不再公布。這個處理，性質無異於報喜不報憂，很要不得。遇到觸及公衆恐慌的事故，若選擇性披露資訊，破壞力或會很大，當局務須警惕。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

inoculation /ɪˌnɒkjuˈleɪʃn/：the action of immunising someone against a disease by introducing infective material, microorganisms, or vaccine into the body

attributable to sb/sth /əˈtrɪbjətəbl/：probably caused by the thing mentioned

cease /siːs/：to stop happening or existing; to stop sth from happening or existing

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm