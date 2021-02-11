Editorial：Amendment to the Organic Law of the NPC

The Organic Law of the NPC, passed and implemented in 1982, is the legal basis for the authority and operation of NPC meetings. The new provisions proposed in the Draft Amendment, such as the requirement that the National Supervisory Commission, established in the 2018 constitutional amendment, should submit a report to the NPC meeting every year, are compliant amendments and really necessary. Some of them are minor adjustments to the rules of procedure, such as increasing the authority of the NPC Presidium over the agenda of the meeting, which is also understandable. The more notable ones are the amendments aimed at expanding the functions of NPC special committees and enhancing the work of NPC deputies.

There are 10 special committees under the Standing Committee of the NPC, and the work of these committees rarely includes any initiative to request legislation or amendments to laws. There is also a lack of transparency over the opinions that have been raised concerning the scrutiny of motions. The most common task is to visit provinces and municipalities to conduct surveys and studies, and the results of these surveys and studies are mostly ''fully positive'' about the relevant work of the provinces and municipalities. It is not without reason that the public has the impression that these special committees are ''clubs for retired senior officials''.

The ''draft amendment'' also includes a provision requiring special committees to listen to the opinions and suggestions of the NPC deputies, to expand the participation of deputies in various tasks, and to give full play to the role of the deputies. The head of a committee is a retired senior official, but the bureaucratic habits are still intact, and they never take the initiative to contact NPC deputies from the grassroots stratum. The committee is now bound by some requirements. Let us see how these requirements will be implemented in detail so as to give full play to the role of NPC deputies.

The NPC meetings with Chinese characteristics do not need to be a facsimile of the western parliamentary system. NPC deputies are not in confrontational relationship with the government. But the key is to empower NPC deputies to perform their duties and allow them to put forward concrete opinions and proposals. This amendment to the Organic Law of the NPC is hopefully a good start, and it should be made more transparent so that the opinions and suggestions of NPC deputies and the implementation of the relevant departments will all be presented under the sun. If NPC deputies are also subject to the supervision of the voters, it will not be difficult to improve the recognition of NPC meetings and NPC deputies in the future.

明報社評 2021.03.08：提高人代認受性 關鍵在履職機制

全國人大會議今年將審議《全國人大組織法》修正草案，該法實施40年來第一次修訂，增加一些規定，以及人大代表職能的新條款，目的在於提高人大會議和人大代表的認受性，相信不會引起任何爭議，惟人大代表如何履職反映選民心聲的機制，一直沒有認真落實，雖然在全國已經成立了23萬個人大代表聯絡站，但如何運作、有何成績、選民是否滿意，從未研究過，也缺乏監督機制。

《全國人大組織法》1982年通過並實施，是全國人大會議權力與運作的法律依據，「修正草案」提出的新條款，比如2018年修訂憲法成立國家監察委員會，要求監委會每年向人大會議提交報告，這是合規的修訂，十分有必要。有的是議事規則的微調，比如增加人大會議主席團對會議議程的權限，也無可厚非。當中比較引人注目的是，增加人大專門委員會職能，以及加強人大代表工作的修訂。

全國人大常委會下設10個專門委員會，這些委員會的工作，甚少見到有主動要求立法或者修訂法律，至於對議案的審查提出過什麼意見，也缺乏透明度，最常見的工作就是到各省市調查研究，調研結果多半是對各省市的相關工作「充分肯定」，外界對於這些專門委員會的印象是「退休高官俱樂部」，不無原因。

「修正草案」還有一條，要求各專門委員會聽取人大代表的意見和建議，擴大代表對各項工作的參與，充分發揮代表作用。委員會的主管是退休高官，官職退了，官僚習氣不退，從來不會主動聯繫來自基層的人大代表，而今以法例條文提出要求，且看在執行細則上如何運作，才能充分發揮人大代表的作用。

富有中國特色的人大會議，毋須照搬西方的議會制度，人大代表跟政府也不是對抗關係，但關鍵是賦權人大代表履行職責，讓他們提出實質的意見與建議。這次修訂《人大組織法》，希望是一個良好的開端，並且要做到增加透明度，將人大代表的意見和建議，以及有關部門的落實情况，全部呈現在陽光底下，讓人大代表也接受選民的監督，假以時日，人大會議和人大代表的認受性，就不難提高。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

provision /prəˈvɪʒn/：a condition or an arrangement in a legal document

give/allow sth full play：to develop and use sth completely

facsimile /fækˈsɪməli/：an exact copy of sth

