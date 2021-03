【明報專訊】Teddy called Angela on the telephone to ask if she would like to go to the beach. She said she was too busy. "Maybe the time has come for me to go over to her house and bare my heart," Teddy thought, and he promptly (迅速地) marched over and did just that. When we bare our heart, we reveal (顯露) our deepest feelings or innermost secrets (埋藏心底的秘密) to someone.