Mona's Musings : Pockets of grief

Understanding these stories is no easy task. On one occasion, I startled a friend with some sudden revelation of sadness. The result was a chain of typos in his scattered replies.

"My apologies," he sent an embarrassed emoji. "My fingers don't even know how to react to these things."

I have since learnt to be very selective of my listener, and modest in my wording, for fear of burdening others unnecessarily. Interestingly, most people still find it uneasy to handle emotions as delicate as grief.

"Pull yourself together and let it be!" a friend fired a string of messages. "Your deceased friend doesn't want to see you (sad) like this. Cheer up lady!" In despair, she gave me a lecture on "how to contain my tears". My grief must have unsettled the warrior in her. Instinctively, she summoned the tanks to destroy the emotional enemy for me, only to find that the enemy does not exist.

A small tip on handling someone who confides you with their grief — ask for a story. Ask for the story of the important person who once occupied an important pocket in their comfort burrow system — what did he or she like? What happened between them? What did they talk about in those burrows? Sometimes, the person in grief only needs to share their fond memories, in order to justify their grief. More often than not, a good 15 minutes you can spare them is the best sign of care. It shows them that the fond memories are valid, and their grief has grounds, even if the main character of the memories no longer exists.

A sad meerkat doesn't need weapons. It needs a listener.

