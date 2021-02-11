Editorial : HK is struck off Economic Freedom Index

Since 1995, the Heritage Foundation has published the Index of Economic Freedom every year. Different regions of the world are scored and ranked on their economic freedom based on a total of 12 indicators in four categories, namely the rule of law, government size, regulatory efficiency, and open markets. Hong Kong was rated as the "freest economy" for 25 consecutive years. In one of its reports, the Foundation once described Hong Kong as an ideal gateway to China, with a free business environment and an independent judiciary. Last year, Singapore replaced Hong Kong for the first time as the "freest economy", and Hong Kong fell to second place. At that time, the Foundation pointed out that the political and social unrest caused by the anti-amendment storm had curbed investment inflows, and Hong Kong's "freedom of investment" score declined sharply. As a result, it was overtaken by Singapore in terms of the total score. In 2021, Hong Kong has suddenly disappeared from the "Index" list. The Foundation explains that, for this year's Index, only independent economies whose governments can exercise sovereignty over economic policies have been given a score. As the Foundation believes that recent developments reflect Beijing's ultimate control of Hong Kong's and Macao's economic policies, they are no longer included in the ranking. Financial Secretary Paul Chan disagrees with the statement and has criticised the Foundation for political bias.

In the past two years, the political situation in Hong Kong has changed repeatedly. After the implementation of the "Hong Kong National Security Law", it is true that the political environment has been tightened. However, even the Foundation admits that Hong Kong and Macao residents enjoy greater economic freedom than the residents of other Chinese cities. Amid the economic integration of Hong Kong and the mainland, the Hong Kong economy has become increasingly affected by mainland factors, but that does not mean that Hong Kong's economic model and policies have become the same as those on the mainland. In recent years, some credit rating agencies have downgraded Hong Kong's rating in response to the deepening of economic ties between Hong Kong and the mainland. However, they have also pointed out that there are still significant institutional differences between Hong Kong and the mainland, such as the linked exchange rate system to the openness of capital accounts.

The Heritage Foundation is classified as a right-wing institution in the US. It advocates "Big Market, Small Government" and neoliberalism, and has a certain kind of appeal in an American capitalist society. In the past, Hong Kong was ranked top of the Index. There is nothing wrong with an organisation that trumpets Hong Kong's achievements. It does not hurt to use the ranking for public relations exercises on international occasions. Hong Kong faces many deep-seated social problems today, such as the disparity between the rich and the poor and housing problems. They are largely related to the government's mindset of "Big Market, Small Government" in the past. Senior officials blindly emphasised the role of the market, and failed to act under the pretext of "positive non-intervention." This led to the continued deepening of the economic and bread-and-butter problems. Now that the Heritage Foundation has excluded Hong Kong from the Index, it actually presents an opportunity.

明報社評2021.03.05：改革積弊做好自己 毋須外國智庫唱好

美國智庫傳統基金會公布最新「經濟自由度指數」（下稱「指數」），曾經連續25年獲評「最自由經濟體」的香港，不再有獨立評分，從此在名單消失。

1995年起，傳統基金會每年都會發表「經濟自由度指數」，按法治制度、政府規模、監管效率、開放市場這4大範疇合共12項指標，就全球不同地區的經濟自由狀况評分評級，香港連續25年被評為「最自由經濟體」，基金會報告曾形容，香港是通往中國的理想門戶，營商環境自由，司法機構獨立。去年，新加坡首度取代香港，獲封「最自由經濟體」，香港跌至第2位，當時基金會指出，反修例風暴引起的政治社會動盪，抑制投資流入，香港「投資自由」評分大跌，令總分被新加坡超越。來到2021年，香港突然從「指數」名單消失。基金會解釋，今年的指數，只會為政府能行使經濟政策主權的獨立經濟體評分，基金會認為近年發展反映港澳經濟政策最終由北京控制，所以不再包括在排名之內。財政司長陳茂波不認同有關說法，批評基金會有政治偏見。

過去兩年，香港政治形勢一變再變，《港區國安法》實施後，政治收緊是事實，然而就連基金會也承認，港澳居民比其他中國城市民眾有更大經濟自由度。香港與內地經濟融合，本港經濟受內地因素影響增多，不代表經濟模式和政策已變得跟內地一樣。近年有信貸評級機構因應香港內地經濟聯繫加深，下調香港評級，惟同時亦指出，由聯匯制度到資本帳開放，香港與內地仍有明顯的制度差異。

傳統基金會在美國被歸入右派，提倡小政府大市場，崇尚新自由主義，在美式資本主義社會有一定市場。以往香港在「指數」名列前茅，有人為香港臉上貼金，當然無妨，拿來在國際場合做一下公關宣傳。現今香港面對的很多社會深層次矛盾，諸如貧富懸殊和房屋問題等，很大程度與過去政府的「小政府大市場」思維有關，高官一味強調市場作用，假「積極不干預」之名，放棄作為，導致經濟民生積弊不斷加深。現在傳統基金會將香港剔出「指數」外，反而是一個契機。

■Glossary

生字

advocate : to support sth publicly

appeal : a quality that makes sb/sth attractive or interesting

mindset : an established set of attitudes held by sb