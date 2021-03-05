Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
3. A loose complicated muddle of string or thread.
5. In the centre, between one place and another _____ way.
6. To take in a small amount of liquid; when drinking hot tea perhaps.
8. Without some explanation there can be no good _____ to do a thing.
Clues Down
1. To live for more years than most people: to reach a ripe old _____.
2. A sort of wool that is extra warm and soft.
4. A large, spacious home for birds — or is it a prison?
7. The follower of a sports team, or of any entertainment group.