Word Puzzle

3. A loose complicated muddle of string or thread.

5. In the centre, between one place and another _____ way.

6. To take in a small amount of liquid; when drinking hot tea perhaps.

8. Without some explanation there can be no good _____ to do a thing.

Clues Down

1. To live for more years than most people: to reach a ripe old _____.

2. A sort of wool that is extra warm and soft.

4. A large, spacious home for birds — or is it a prison?

7. The follower of a sports team, or of any entertainment group.

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷