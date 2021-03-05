名人教英文：Canary in the coalmine 煤礦裏的金絲雀

雅辛塔：報刊上常見新聞報道說，全球變暖，影響世界多個地方。

Fritz: Yes, there seem to be problems everywhere.

弗里茨：不錯，各地似乎都出現問題。

Jacinta: The latest one I read was about the Sahel region in Africa. It said that it's the canary in the coalmine for the world as far as climate change is concerned.

雅辛塔：我最近讀到的報道，敍述非洲薩赫勒的情况。記者說，就氣候變化而言，薩赫勒可作煤礦裏的金絲雀。

Fritz: Are things bad there?

弗里茨：當地情况很差嗎？

Jacinta: Yes, really bad. The temperature's going up and the weather is becoming a lot more extreme. They've recently had really bad floods which drove millions from their homes.

雅辛塔：不錯，差得很。氣溫節節上升，天氣變得非常酷虐。當地最近還洪水連場，百萬計人流離失所。

Fritz: So if it's the canary in the coalmine, it's an early warning of what's going to happen to all of us.

弗里茨：薩赫勒是煤礦裏的金絲雀，那就預示我們都會經歷同樣的災難。

Jacinta: Yes, it looks like it, unless, as the report says, we start trying to do something about climate change as a matter of urgency.

雅辛塔：不錯，看來如此，除非我們一如那篇報道所說，緊急着手防止氣候變化。◆

The canary in the coalmine 直譯是「煤礦裏的金絲雀」。據說，從前煤礦工人會攜金絲雀入礦坑，一旦礦坑產生一氧化碳、甲烷等毒氣，人還未察覺，金絲雀卻已先受不住，死在當場，礦工見狀，就知危險，馬上離去。所以，the canary in the coalmine 是指「不祥的徵兆」，例如：The protest march of 2 million people was the canary in the coalmine that presaged widespread social unrest（二百萬人遊行抗議，是個危險信號，預示大規模社會動盪）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。