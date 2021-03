名人教英文：Canary in the coalmine 煤礦裏的金絲雀

雅辛塔:報刊上常見新聞報道說,全球變暖,影響世界多個地方。

Fritz: Yes, there seem to be problems everywhere.

弗里茨:不錯,各地似乎都出現問題。

Jacinta: The latest one I read was about the Sahel region in Africa. It said that it's the canary in the coalmine for the world as far as climate change is concerned.

雅辛塔:我最近讀到的報道,敍述非洲薩赫勒的情况。記者說,就氣候變化而言,薩赫勒可作煤礦裏的金絲雀。

Fritz: Are things bad there?

弗里茨:當地情况很差嗎?

Jacinta: Yes, really bad. The temperature's going up and the weather is becoming a lot more extreme. They've recently had really bad floods which drove millions from their homes.

雅辛塔:不錯,差得很。氣溫節節上升,天氣變得非常酷虐。當地最近還洪水連場,百萬計人流離失所。

Fritz: So if it's the canary in the coalmine, it's an early warning of what's going to happen to all of us.

弗里茨:薩赫勒是煤礦裏的金絲雀,那就預示我們都會經歷同樣的災難。

Jacinta: Yes, it looks like it, unless, as the report says, we start trying to do something about climate change as a matter of urgency.

雅辛塔:不錯,看來如此,除非我們一如那篇報道所說,緊急着手防止氣候變化。◆

The canary in the coalmine 直譯是「煤礦裏的金絲雀」。據說,從前煤礦工人會攜金絲雀入礦坑,一旦礦坑產生一氧化碳、甲烷等毒氣,人還未察覺,金絲雀卻已先受不住,死在當場,礦工見狀,就知危險,馬上離去。所以,the canary in the coalmine 是指「不祥的徵兆」,例如:The protest march of 2 million people was the canary in the coalmine that presaged widespread social unrest(二百萬人遊行抗議,是個危險信號,預示大規模社會動盪)。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。