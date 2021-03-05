Editorial：Death after Sinovac vaccination

It is a known scientific fact that some people may experience mild side effects such as low fever after receiving the vaccine, and some may even have more severe reactions. The most common misconception arises when people are accustomed to explain subsequent health incidents concerning people who have been vaccinated with the logic of cause and effect, treating such incidents from the perspective of ''the former causing the latter'' and a ''vaccine side effect'' based on intuition rather than science. This is the cause of most misconceptions about ''deaths caused by vaccines''.

The Sinovac vaccine is now widely used in 14 countries around the world, with over 10 million people receiving it. There is no evidence of safety problems. For BioNTech vaccines, a new technology is used, and there are concerns about whether the side effects will be stronger, but so far there is no scientific evidence that it poses a safety risk. Tens of thousands of people have received the vaccine, and there is always the possibility that someone may have a coincidental health incident after receiving the vaccine, or that a more serious side effect may occur. It is a good thing that the Expert Committee was able to follow up on the incident and explain to the public as soon as possible, but there is also room for review concerning the handling of the whole incident.

According to the hospital, the attending physician did not think that the man in his sixties had any clinical signs related to the vaccination at that time. Strictly speaking, that was a clinical judgement and it is not appropriate to employ the conspiracy theory that someone was trying to ''hide'' something. However, it is not ideal if the health care workers ''missed the information'' and the authorities should follow up on the incident to see what can be improved. The Department of Health issues nightly briefings on ''adverse reactions to vaccinations'', but only for cases that happen in that day. Furthermore, the death of the man in his sixties shows that some citizens are not aware of their personal condition before vaccination. Family doctors must know more about the medical history of potential vaccine recipients than the staff of vaccination centres.

明報社評 2021.03.04：疫苗安全講科學 專家判斷要相信

一名有長期病患的六旬男子，在接種科興疫苗後兩天，因急性呼吸困難入院，其後死亡；鄰近的韓國和日本，最近亦有人在接種牛津-阿斯利康疫苗及BioNTech疫苗後死亡。惟從科學角度，死者生前打了疫苗，不代表是疫苗致命。多國專家都確認疫苗安全可以使用，新冠疫苗臨牀事件評估專家委員會一致認為，六旬男子死因與疫苗無直接關係，渲染炒作事件反映的是成見，並不科學。

部分人接種疫苗後，會有低燒一類輕微副作用，個別人士甚至可能有較嚴重反應，這些都是已知的科學事實。人們最常出現的誤解，是慣性以因果關係邏輯，看待已接種人士後來遇上的健康事故，本着直覺而非科學，認定「前者導致後者」，並將之當成是「疫苗副作用」，絕大多數有關「疫苗致死」的誤解，都是由此而起。

全球現有14個國家廣泛使用科興疫苗，累計逾1000萬人接種，沒有任何證據顯示有安全問題；BioNTech疫苗採用嶄新技術，外界關注副作用會否較強，然而迄今亦無科學證據顯示它有安全風險。數以萬計市民接種疫苗，有人接種後巧合發生健康事故，又或出現較嚴重副作用，總有一定可能。專家委員會能夠迅速跟進事件、盡快向公眾解釋，當然是一件好事，然而整件事的處理，亦有值得檢討的地方。

根據院方說法，主診醫生不覺得六旬男子當時有跟接種疫苗相關的臨牀表徵。嚴格來說，這是一個臨牀判斷，不宜動輒以陰謀論質疑有人想「隱瞞」，然而若有醫護人員「看漏資料」，當然亦不理想，當局應跟進事件，看看有什麼地方可以改善。現時衛生署每晚都有發出「疫苗接種不良反應」簡報，惟只限於即日個案。另外，六旬男子死亡一事，顯示部分市民接種前並不清楚個人狀况。比起接種中心的工作人員，家庭醫生對有意接種者的病歷一定更清楚。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

fatal /ˈfeɪtl/：causing or ending in death

perspective /pəˈspektɪv/：a particular attitude towards sth; a way of thinking about sth

nightly /ˈnaɪtli/：happening every night

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm