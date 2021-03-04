Editorial : Demand for vaccines

The success or failure of a vaccination programme depends on the details. Looking around the world, Israel has been able to vaccinate more than half of its population within just over two months. The efficient and speedy local vaccination programme is regarded as a successful model. Germany has long been regarded as a highly efficient and disciplined country. It is also one of the birthplaces of Comirnaty. However, two months after its COVID-19 vaccination programme began, only 7% of the population have been vaccinated so far. As many as 2.3 million doses of vaccines remain unused, a situation that has been severely criticised by the public. There are complicated reasons behind the shambles, and improper arrangements must be one of them. The online vaccination appointment procedure, for example, requires applicants to complete ten steps, including answering multiple questions and accepting two-step identity authentication. This is very inconvenient for the elderly. In contrast, in neighbouring Poland, applicants are only required to provide their social security numbers for authentication.

Back in Hong Kong, the COVID-19 vaccination programme began to accept appointments last Tuesday, and vaccination started last Friday. It has been more than a week so far, and there is obviously much room for improvement. Vaccination appointment arrangements need to be a convenient thing for citizens. However, the online appointment procedure is relatively complicated and is thus prone to network traffic jams. The government explained afterwards that 100,000 citizens entered the system at the same time that morning, and it was no surprise that people had to wait. The reservation system was initially able to handle 250 people per minute, and that capacity was later increased to 1,300 people per minute. The problem is that the authorities should have anticipated the huge number of appointments in the first place, and there was no reason to make adjustments only after a long queue had formed on the internet again. The government began accepting appointments for the Comirnaty vaccine today (March 3), and it is expected that there will be another wave of appointments. If the authorities do not effectively improve online appointment arrangements, the public will have even more complaints.

A doctor in a private clinic says that, as there is a huge demand for vaccines, the first 80 doses of vaccines distributed by the authorities have been quickly reserved. The government must speed up the vaccination plan. In addition to making good use of the capacity of vaccination centres, it should also work more rapidly to distribute more vaccines to private doctors to make it easier for citizens to receive them.

明報社評2021.03.03：疫苗需求殷切 接種勿歎慢板

新冠病毒肆虐全球，疫苗被視為克服疫情、實現復常的重要工具。過去一段時間，世界各地都有人在接種疫苗後出現不尋常狀况，甚至發生死亡事件，即使專家認為沒有科學證據顯示與疫苗有關，一定有人對接種多了一分戒心，當局的責任是一邊嚴肅跟進不尋常個案，一邊多向公眾解說，避免「疫苗猶豫」妨礙接種工作推展；與此同時，當局亦要理順疫苗接種安排，加快接種步伐。全球疫苗供應緊缺，不少國家缺貨，接種計劃無法迅速推展；明明有貨在手，卻因為安排不周，耽誤接種計劃，導致瓶頸出現、大批疫苗積壓，則是難以接受。

疫苗接種計劃成敗，細節決定一切。放眼世界，以色列短短兩個多月能為過半人口接種，當地接種計劃高效迅速，被視為成功典範；德國向被視為效率高、紀律強的國家，也是復必泰的研發方之一，然而新冠疫苗接種計劃開展兩個月，迄今只有7%人口接種，多達230萬劑疫苗束諸高閣未被使用，惹來輿論狠批。德國疫苗接種計劃出亂子，背後原因複雜，安排失當肯定是問題之一，以網上預約接種為例，申請者要完成10個步驟，包括回答多條問題，兼要接受雙重身分認證，對長者非常不便，相比之下，鄰國波蘭只需預約者提供社保號碼認證即可。

回看香港，新冠疫苗接種計劃由上周二開始接受預約，上周五起接種，至今一周有餘，需要改善之處顯然不少。接種預約安排要便民，當局的網上預約申請傾向複雜，自然容易導致網絡「塞車」。政府事後解釋，當天早上一下子有10萬名市民同時進入系統，輪候是「意料中事」，預約系統最初每分鐘可處理250人，其後已增至一分鐘1300人，問題是當局應該一早料到預約者眾，沒理由等到網上長龍再現才去調整。政府今天開始接受復必泰疫苗預約，預料將出現另一波輪候人潮。當局若不切實改善網上預約安排，市民必有更多怨言。

有私家診所醫生表示，疫苗需求很大，當局分發的首批80劑疫苗，火速預約一空。政府必須加快疫苗接種計劃，除了善用接種中心的作戰力，亦應加緊向私家醫生提供更多疫苗，方便市民接種。

■Glossary

生字

wreak : to do great damage or harm to sb/sth

havoc : a situation in which there is a lot of damage, destruction or confusion

shambles : a situation in which there is a lot of confusion