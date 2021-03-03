英語雞精班：Michael Jackson

Before leaving my office Michael perused pictures on my desk and picked up a framed photo of my two little girls. He then uttered the words, ''Why didn't you bring them to meet me, I love children!''

■/ 送好書 /

有興趣的讀者請回答以下問題（中英文皆可），於3月10日前連同姓名、地址及電話號碼，電郵至english@mingpao.com，經編輯選出即可獲贈Blacksmith Books送出Stories from the Royal Hong Kong Police乙本，每期名額一個。

◆問題︰Do you think policing is interesting？

̷̷ by Richard Tudor ̷

資料提供：Stories from the Royal Hong Kong Police

鳴謝：Blacksmith Books