英語雞精班：Michael Jackson

【明報專訊】In 1988, I was divisional commander Tsim Sha Tsui when Michael Jackson, at the height of his fame, visited Hong Kong. His team of minders had negotiated for him to film with an anti-riot Police Tactical Unit (PTU) platoon within the confines of the station compound. My regional commander (RC) had stipulated that we were not to allow our families to the station to meet the global superstar and also made it clear that he was no fan himself. Michael and his manager hid in my office between shoots. He was polite and inquisitive about police work and admired our uniforms. A knock at the door and who should appear but aforementioned RC beaming ''Michael, still here, could I have your autograph and perhaps a photo together?''
Before leaving my office Michael perused pictures on my desk and picked up a framed photo of my two little girls. He then uttered the words, ''Why didn't you bring them to meet me, I love children!''
■/ 送好書 /
有興趣的讀者請回答以下問題（中英文皆可），於3月10日前連同姓名、地址及電話號碼，電郵至english@mingpao.com，經編輯選出即可獲贈Blacksmith Books送出Stories from the Royal Hong Kong Police乙本，每期名額一個。
◆問題︰Do you think policing is interesting？
̷̷ by Richard Tudor ̷
資料提供：Stories from the Royal Hong Kong Police