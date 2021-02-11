Pop around Town：Tallying the myths of COVID-19

1. COVID-19 is chemical warfare unleashed from a Wuhan lab.

2. A psychic predicted the pandemic in her 2008 book.

3. Holding your breath for 10 seconds can act as a test for COVID-19, a test proven valid among elderly persons.

4. US colleges hold ''COVID-19 parties'' so that students will deliberately get infected.

5. Some churches hold ''release parties'' for their congregation to gather with food, drinks, and music without observing social distancing rules and without wearing masks.

6. In his 1981 novel The Eyes of Darkness, Dean Koontz writes of a ''perfect weapon'' called ''Wuhan-400'', which was the 400th visible strain of man-made microorganisms created at the RDNA labs outside of the city of Wuhan.

7. The coronavirus crisis was deliberately created by telecommunications companies in order to keep people at home while their 5G engineers install the technology everywhere.

8. A superstore chain in the US recalled a brand of toilet paper because it was contaminated with the virus, as it was made in China.

9. Various theories about how to prevent the virus include avoiding spicy food, eating garlic, and drinking bleach.

10. A ''miracle mineral solution'', which is 28% sodium chlorite mixed in distilled water, is said to prevent infection. There were reports that it was being sold online for US$900 per gallon.

11. Pets will spread the disease since a dog in Hong Kong was alleged to have been infected with the virus (the world's first such reported case).

More recently, as vaccines have been rolled out, they are not immune to myth-making:

12. Because the COVID vaccine injects a small piece of genetic material into our bodies, teaching our cells how to identify the coronavirus and produce antibodies to fight it, the vaccine will alter our DNA.

13. A COVID-19 vaccine will use microchip surveillance technology created by Bill Gates-funded research.

14. COVID-19 vaccines contain aborted human fetal tissue, and will cause female infertility.

These myths and conspiracies may easily be dismissed as urban legends, silly stuff held by feeble minds. Yet this list allows us to enter into the popular cultural lifeworld of COVID. Mainly, I think it is useful for pointing out the obvious: much of the pandemic is utterly unknowable.

■Writer's Profile

John Erni is a university professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. He thinks everyday culture is complex but always enchanting.