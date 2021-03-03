Study Abroad：TAs are really helpful

Thankfully lectures are only one component of a class. There is usually a discussion section every week where a teaching assistant (also known as the TA) goes over the material taught in lectures in more depth. There are only about twenty people in the discussion, making it more interactive. TAs are usually graduate students or upperclassmen who have done well in the class. I personally find them a little less intimidating than the prestigious professor, though they are all equally nice. Outside of scheduled class time, students can also get help during the professor's or the TA's office hours, which are held once or twice a week. In normal times I presume you would have to go to their actual offices, but now they are held on Zoom. Since there are quite a few TAs for each class, you can always find one to suit your schedule. If that's not enough, there are various tutoring centres that could help you completely free of charge.

I never used to go to extra help at my old school. Most of the time I didn't feel the need to, but even if I did, I would struggle on my own or at most ask a friend. Perhaps I didn't want to "admit defeat". However, now that my work is more difficult than ever, I've come to value and take advantage of all these opportunities, even if I am confident in the subject. Be humble, and you will always learn more that way.

Alice is a freshman at Cornell University intending to major in Economics and Computer Science, having previously studied in the UK for six years. A lover of languages, she studies French, Italian, Japanese and picks up bits of other languages when she can.

