Editorial：Tilted power may breed political corruption

Central government officials including Xia attended the symposium in Shenzhen over the last two days to solicit opinions from Hong Kong participants on implementing the principle of ''patriots governing Hong Kong''. Xia mentioned five general principles for reforming Hong Kong's electoral system. They include adhering to the National Constitution and the Basic Law strictly, implementing an executive-led system to enhance the effectiveness of governance, respecting the central authorities' leadership, making sure the electoral systems reflect Hong Kong's reality, and soundly safeguarding the systems to guarantee that positions in the executive, legislature and judiciary, as well as persons in charge of key statutory bodies, are held by true patriots.

A number of proposals were mentioned by some Hong Kong attendees. On the composition of the chief executive election committee, some said the 117 committee seats currently held by district councillors should be abolished while the Hong Kong representatives to the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee should be listed as ex-officio members. On LegCo elections, a proposal called for cancelling the five ''super district council'' functional constituency seats while another suggested abandoning the proportional representation mechanism for the directly elected LegCo seats and adopting a ''double-seat, single-vote'' system instead. Current electoral districts would be ''broken down into smaller ones''. As for the gatekeeping of candidacy, some called for setting up a credentials committee instead of relying solely on the returning officers for deciding on a candidate's qualification. There were opinions that LegCo candidates have to obtain nominations from a certain number of chief executive election committee members before entering the contest.

According to the Basic Law, district councils are not organs of political power. But they play certain roles in both legislative elections and the election of the chief executive. Apparently the die is already cast that the roles of incumbent district councillors in higher-level elections will be squeezed or even abolished. By comparison, supposedly there are still loose ends regarding how the LegCo's electoral system shall be changed.

Small-circle elections are more easily beset by the problem of being tilted in favour of vested interests. If the members of the chief executive election committee are given more power and allowed to play important roles in the nomination of LegCo candidates, that will mean furthering their political leverage. One can imagine that compared to the 600-plus votes a chief executive candidate has to secure for election, the number of nominations from election committee members a LegCo candidate has to obtain will not be very large in the future. Such a nomination arrangement can easily breed political corruption, horse-trading and other problems.

明報社評 2021.03.02：權力傾斜利益團體 須防滋生政治腐敗

中央有關部門在深圳舉辦座談會，就完善香港選舉制度聽取意見。若說國務院港澳辦主任夏寶龍上周的講話，是為「愛國者治港」原則定調，這次座談會則是討論具體改革主張，有與會者提到改變特首選委會構成、改革立法會選舉制度、設立資格審查委員會、立法會參選人須獲選委會成員提名，云云。由反修例風暴到《港區國安法》，香港政治環境已然改變，無法回到反修例之前，中央要將「反中亂港者」排除出權力架構之外，香港政治及選舉制度必有巨變，然而過猶不及亦非好事。「愛國者治港」，不搞「清一色」，制度改革既要保障社會多元，同時亦要避免權力向小撮既得利益者過度傾斜，滋生政治腐敗。

過去兩天，夏寶龍等中央官員在深圳出席座談會，就落實「愛國者治港」，聽取與會香港人士意見。夏寶龍談到香港選舉制度修改五大原則，包括嚴格依照憲法及《基本法》辦事、落實行政主導體制提升施政效能、尊重中央主導權、選舉制度符合香港實際情况，以及要有健全制度保障，確保行政、立法、司法人員和重要法定機構負責人，均由真正的愛國者擔任。

部分與會香港人士談到多項主張，特首選委會構成方面，有人提到取消117個區議會組別選委名額，並將港區全國政協列為當然代表。立法會選舉方面，有人主張取消立法會5個「超區」議席；有人建議立法會直選棄用比例代表制，改採「雙議席單票制」，「拆細」現有選區。參選把關方面，有人呼籲設資格審查委員會，不應只由選舉主任決定參選人資格；亦有意見認為，立法會參選人須獲一定數目選委提名，方能入閘。

根據《基本法》，區議會並非政權性的組織，不過在立法會和特首選舉上，區議會皆有一定角色。現屆區議會在更高層次選舉的角色被壓縮甚至刪除，似乎已成定局。相比之下，有關立法會選舉制度等如何改動，相信仍有一些懸念。

小圈子選舉，本來就較容易出現向既得利益傾斜的問題，如果擴大特首選委成員的權力，在立法會參選提名過程扮演重要角色，等於進一步增加他們的政治籌碼，可以想像，比起特首參選人要爭取逾600票才能當選，屆時立法會參選人要取得的選委提名不會很多，這樣的提名安排，容易滋生政治腐敗、利益交換等問題。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

float /fləʊt/ sth：to suggest an idea or a plan for other people to consider

skew /skjuː/ sth：to make sth biased or distorted

solicit /səˈlɪsɪt/ sth (from sb)：to ask sb for sth

