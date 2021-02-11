Editorial：Addressing poverty in education is a matter of priority

The source of funding for primary and middle schools on the mainland includes both central government funding and local government funding. Schools in affluent places are highly funded, with the monthly salary of a teacher in Shenzhen reaching more than RMB30,000. In contrast, a teacher in Qinghai province earns only RMB4,000 or so. The huge difference has led to a serious imbalance in the movement of talent. Not only are teachers in Shenzhen Middle School highly educated, but they also have a master's degree or doctorate from Tsinghua University, Peking University or even a US Ivy League university. In contrast, junior school teachers in poor provinces are mostly graduates of middle-ranking normal schools. Even high school teachers do not all have a bachelor's degree.

Such a difficult issue of talent imbalance cannot be solved by asking individuals to sacrifice their personal interests. Only a reform of the system can solve the issue fundamentally. Since 2007, the six normal schools under the Ministry of Education have enrolled students without asking them to pay tuition. These students are required to teach in the central and western regions after graduation, but they are also given the promise that they will have the priority to apply for graduate school after teaching for a few years. Over the past decade or so, a large number of outstanding teachers have been nurtured to support the central and western regions. However, the plan is completely reliant on funding from the central government, and it has not been further expanded. Only one province, Jiangxi, is willing to allocate funding to co-sponsor the free-tuition teacher training programme with the central government. The amount of a local government's spending on education has a critical impact on the province's education funding.

Education is not only a way to change one's destiny, but also the cornerstone of the prosperity of a nation. This is especially so in the era of the transformation of the economic development model. The level of educational sophistication of a place determines how far and how fast the economic development of the place can go. Areas that are not economically developed due to their geographical location or the lack of various resources can overtake other regions by developing education. The central government's policy of addressing poverty in education can play an important role.

To get rid of poverty, a difficult issue, it is necessary to mobilise rich provinces to help poor regions. State-owned and central enterprises and social forces can all be marshalled to attain in a short period of time a great achievement in human history that is the pride of the world. Mobilising schools in rich areas and deploying staff to support schools in poor areas for a period of time, although not a long-term solution, can address the urgent needs and give expression to the idea that the whole nation is in the same boat.

明報社評 2021.03.01：教育扶貧刻不容緩 共同富裕教育先行

深圳中學公布招聘名單，去年錄取66名新教師中，39名碩士27名博士，年薪40萬元人民幣，舉國嘩然。擁博士學位教中學是資源浪費，但大城市經濟發達，教育資源豐富，可「奢侈」一番。這是國家撥款制度使然，一時難以改變，但可以採取富省協助經濟落後省份的扶貧辦法，促進資源相對平均分配，以教育扶貧的辦法共同富裕。

內地中小學的經費來源，包括中央與地方政府撥款兩個部分，財政寬裕的地方，學校的經費高，深圳市一名教師的月工資可以達到3萬多元，青海省教師則只有4000多元。這個近乎雲泥之別的差異，導致人才流向嚴重失衡，深圳中學的教師不但學歷高，而且都是來自清華北大甚至美國常春藤大學的碩士博士，而貧困省份教師，初中幾乎都是中等師範學校畢業生，高中教師也未必能做到全部有學士學位。

人才失衡的困境，不能要求犧牲個人利益作為解決辦法，制度改革才是根本之道。從2007年開始，教育部下屬的6所師範大學，用免學費招收師範生，畢業後必須到中西部地區任教，並且承諾任教幾年後可以優先考研究生，10多年間培養出一大批優秀教師支援中西部地區，但完全依賴中央撥款令這個計劃沒有進一步擴大，只有江西一個省願意撥出經費跟中央合辦免費師範生的計劃，地方政府教育開支多寡，對於該省的教育經費有關鍵的影響。

教育不但是改變個人命運的途徑，也是富國興邦的基石，特別是在經濟發展模式轉型的年代，一個地方的教育發達水平，決定這個地方的經濟發展可以走得有多遠，步伐有多快。由於地理位置或者各種資源貧乏導致經濟不發達的地區，可以通過發展教育彎道超車，中央政府教育扶貧的政策，就可以扮演重要的角色。

解決脫貧難題，是啟動富裕省份幫扶貧困地區，國企央企和社會力量全部動員起來，才能在短時間內取得在人類歷史值得驕傲的成績，動員富裕地區的學校，抽調人員到貧困地區學校支援一段時間，雖然不是長久之計，也可以解燃眉之急，同時也是體現全國一盤棋的精神。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

cornerstone /ˈkɔːnəstəʊn/：the most important part of sth that the rest depends on

mobilise /ˈməʊbəlaɪz/：to work together in order to achieve a particular aim; to organise a group of people to do this

marshal /ˈmɑːʃl/：to assemble and arrange

