Idiom Magic : PICK UP 4 隨便學會；買到

【明報專訊】"Hello there, how are you?" Robert smiled, using some English he has picked up over the years. "Bonjour (你好), Monsieur (先生), I am fine, thank you," Teddy responded, using some French he has picked up in Paris. In this case, pick up refers to learning something, usually without doing much study. "I notice you have picked up some bread at a bakery," Teddy added. "And you have picked up a guidebook at a book store," Robert smiled. In this latter instance, pick up refers to making a purchase of something.