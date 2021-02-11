Mona's Musings : What if key officials were paid less?

Other measures to cut spending include axing the budget of RTHK, the public broadcaster under fire from the government, by around HK$48 million. In stark contrast, the Hong Kong Police Force was allocated about HK$25 billion, while HK$8 billion was spared for national security purposes. The Financial Secretary has justified his budget by reinforcing the deep deficit the city faces this year.

Of course, we should always spend scrupulously. But very often, public servants like Chan himself conveniently forget that their services, or disservices, constitute a large part of public spending as well. When reallocated, these resources may amount to meaningful support for those in need. Let's refer to a well-documented example in South America.

José Mujica, Uruguay's president from 2010 to 2015, has earned himself a name of "the world's humblest head of state". Rather than staying in the presidential palace, a hundred-year-old mansion entitled to him as president, he lived (and still does) in a small farmhouse in rural Uruguay. He was famous for donating 90% of his income to non-profits and social causes. During his office, unemployment and national poverty rates have fallen considerably, while minimum wage increased in folds. When speaking to The Guardian in 2014, Mujica said, "If you complicate your life too much in the material sense, a big part of your time goes to tending that. [...] You don't stop being a common man just because you are president."

During his office, Mujica earned US$12,000 (~HK$93,076) monthly, a humble sum compared to our Chief Executive's HK$416,500 (~US$53,697), and the Financial Secretary's HK$359,000 (~US$46,284). I am certain that a substantial cut on such public spending across the board may spare the city's poor some much needed resources to survive the post-pandemic hardship.

(PS: A correction for last week's article: New World First Ferry Services Limited, which runs ferry services between Central and Cheung Chau, as well as some other outer islands, was renamed Sun Ferry Services Company Limited in early 2021.)

