名人教英文：像鯨魚的時間

He said he had a fantastic holiday and a ______ of a time.

A. seal 海豹 B. shark 鯊魚

C. whale 鯨魚 D. dolphin 海豚

四個選擇，都是海洋動物，既然原句提到愉快假期，那最不像樣的答案，該就是一般給視為凶惡的鯊魚。但坦白說，這句子也沒什麼好斟酌的，因為海豹及海豚都是友善動物，似乎都可以借用作正面形容。但，鯨魚？

沒得商量。說的是語文習用，正確答案也就是C，whale。

A whale of a time，像鯨魚的時間？不，只是以鯨魚的龐大身形來代表非常、無比及超級巨型等等意思。

To have a whale of a time 指一段歡樂時光，enjoying oneself very much，享受得樂透了。

除了形容時光，鯨魚還可套於其他事物。A whale of xx，是形容質或量異乎尋常地巨大，或總之就是好到不得了的東西，used to refer to a very great amount of something, or a very good thing。

‧That's a WHALE of a story. 那是個異常精彩的故事。

‧The novel was a WHALE of fun. 那本小說有趣得無以復加。

‧That's a WHALE of a thought. 這是一個宏大浩瀚的念頭。

‧They made a WHALE of a movie. It encompasses everything. 他們的電影是終極巨製，內容包羅萬有。

‧Another thousand dollars would make a WHALE of a difference. 加多一千塊錢會構成絕對巨大的分別。

‧There is a WHALE of a difference in calling someone your friend and treating him like one. 喚人作友與待人如友有天淵之別。

這樣說來，a whale of xx，頗像 a hell of xx，一般都是正面的話了？不對。視乎情况，總有例外，譬如說，把一個女子等同一條鯨魚，也就是說她胖得一發不可收拾了：

‧That's a WHALE of a woman.

依此類推，不論說話寫作，都可以嘗試形容 a xx of a person：

‧A scoundrel of a man. 活脫一個騙子的男子。

‧A bulldog of a bodyguard. 一隻鬥牛犬也似的保鑣。

‧He didn't have a happy childhood and he grew up a refrigerator of a man. 他沒有一個快樂童年，長大後就成了冷若冰霜的男子。

