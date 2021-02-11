Editorial : Simplifying the electronic consumption voucher scheme

With the pandemic dragging on, the Hong Kong economy is in deep recession. The new budget proposes a series of countercyclical measures involving $120 billion. One of the most discussed measures is the issuance of electronic consumption vouchers worth $5,000 to all eligible adults in Hong Kong. The government says that the entire scheme will cost around $36 billion. The vouchers will be issued in five instalments, and the administrative cost is expected to be $600 million. Financial Secretary Paul Chan says that, the experience of other places shows that setting an expiry date for the vouchers and issuing them in instalments are the most effective way to stimulate spending. The government hopes that the vouchers can cover local merchants so that citizens can use them in wet markets, shopping malls, restaurants, physical retail stores or local online stores. But the public's initial response has been lukewarm.

Last year the government issued a $10,000 cash handout to all citizens. Back then Paul Chan said that consumption vouchers would involve "complicated procedures". Now the government has chosen to issue electronic consumption vouchers. Many citizens' immediate response has been "Why not issue cash handouts directly instead?" Some people are dissatisfied with the many restrictions on the vouchers, which can neither be used to pay water or electricity bills nor saved like cash for contingencies. That the vouchers will be issued in instalments also makes it inconvenient for citizens to use them to buy mobile phones, computers, expensive electrical appliances, etc. A closer look at what the government and citizens have said can easily reveal that the root of the arguments lies in what the vouchers are supposed to be.

The government sees consumption vouchers as a countercyclical measure, whose primary purpose is to stimulate the market, promote consumption and fire up the economy. The government hopes that the pandemic will gradually ease off this summer. Consumption vouchers can work with merchants' promotion of sales to stimulate the overall consumption and achieve a multiplier effect. This is why officials are very concerned about how to ensure that consumption vouchers can only be used at local stores without leading to a spillover effect and benefitting others. However, in the eyes of the general public, the issuance of consumption vouchers should be a sweetener or relief measure. They will not have as many considerations about the aims of the policy as the government does.

明報社評2021.02.26：借鑑外地操作經驗 消費券須化繁為簡

政府提出派發電子消費券，各界議論紛紛，有人認為消費券規限多多，有人關注操作問題。政府眼中，電子消費券作為一項逆周期措施，刺激本地市道是其首要目標，公眾則普遍視消費券為派糖紓困，視角不同，理解自然不一樣，市民反問何不直接派錢，原因亦在於此。政府財赤巨大，「疫境」下要善用資源，發揮最大效益，不過措施愈講求精準，愈容易過度複雜，衍生更多問題。一項措施好壞，往往不在於政策意圖，而是取決於細節執行。電子消費券計劃，背後縱有良好意願，如果安排不周，也會變成劣政。當局必須設法將計劃「化繁為簡」，以免弄巧反拙。

疫情曠日持久，本港經濟深度衰退，新一份財政預算案，提出一系列逆周期措施，涉款1200億元，其中一項最多人討論的措施，是向全港合資格成年人，每人發放5000元電子消費券。當局表示整個計劃涉款約360億元，消費券將分5期發放，行政費預料將要6億元。財政司長陳茂波表示，借鑑外地經驗，定下消費券有效使用限期，以及分期發放，對拉動消費作用最有效，當局希望消費券使用範圍，可以廣泛涵蓋本地商戶，市民無論光顧街市、商場、食肆、實體零售店還是本地網店，都能使用，然而公眾初步反應卻平平。

去年政府全民派錢1萬元，陳茂波曾表示消費券「手續繁複」；今年政府選擇派電子消費券，不少市民的即時反應，都是「為何不直接派錢」。有人不滿電子消費券限制多多，既不能用來繳交水電費，也不能像現金般儲存起來，以備不時之需，分期發放亦不便市民運用消費券購買手機、電腦或貴價電器等。細察政府和市民的說法，不難發現分歧根源，在於如何看待電子消費券定位。

政府視消費券為一項逆周期措施，最大目的是刺激市道、促進消費帶動經濟。政府期望今夏疫情逐步好轉，消費券配合商戶推廣促銷項目，可以帶動整體消費，達至乘數效應，這亦是為何官員非常關心，如何確保消費券只能用於本地商戶，不會出現外溢效應，肥水流往別人田。可是在一般市民眼裏，派消費券就是派糖紓困，不會像政府般考慮那麼多措施目標。

■Glossary

生字

ill-thought-out : not carefully considered and planned

lukewarm : not interested or enthusiastic

contingency : an event that may or may not happen