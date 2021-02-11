A Little English：The tortoise and the hare‧3

The tortoise hadn't seen her friend so happy and carefree in a long time. She even joined in the dancing. It's time for a change. Everyone was quite sick and tired of being sick and tired, so they decided to be cheerful instead, come what may (不管怎樣).

The young hares and the little tortoises were playing and chanting, ''Who's afraid of the big, bad wolf?''

''Not us, not us!'' the youngsters shouted with glee.

Even the wolf was dancing and enjoying the fun. ''There are so many things much bigger and 'badder' than I ever was. Might as well retire and tend my vegetable garden. Here, I've brought some carrots for everyone.''

The neighbours were soon nibbling on the tasty treats and swapping tales on how they survived the long, harsh winter.

''I was down to my last acorn,'' chattered the squirrel. ''Luckily, an owl showed me where I could get some nuts.''

''I would have died of thirst if the dog hadn't let me drink from his water bowl,'' confessed the fox.

What's happening? Why is everybody suddenly so friendly? Why are sworn enemies helping each other? Because in a fable, as in life, anything can happen. No one wants to be unhappy and angry all the time, constantly complaining, never satisfied. No one wants to be in a life-or-death struggle day after day, with no end in sight. No one wants to live in terror and suspicion, fearing a knock on the door or a call in the middle of the night. No one who has a choice will want to live like this. Luckily, we are in the land of fable, where anything can happen.

■Something to：think about

Anything can happen in a fable. Anything can happen in real life. The world has just experienced a most unusual year with our lives turned topsy turvy (雜亂無章的). What changes have occurred in your life?

■Useful：VOCABULARY

The old saying, ''mad as a March hare'' is used to describe crazy, irrational behaviour. In the countryside in spring, hares can be seen leaping, boxing and chasing each other. People think they've gone mad but actually, it's because it is their breeding season.

