Coming Up for Air：The Invitation (A Short Story)

He opened it up carefully with a letter opener like he did with all his mail. It was a wedding invitation. A white card with red trim and black text. Inside there was a personal hand-written note:

Hey,

It's been a long time.

Hope you can make it.

Love, Deb

He slid the invitation back into its envelope and set it aside. There was some other mail to go through. A few bills, a statement of recent earnings from his pension fund investments, and a handwritten postcard from his mechanic Larry reminding him that it was time for an oil change.

He walked into the kitchen and poured himself a cup of coffee.

''You okay?''

''Yeah. Got the mail. Deb invited us to her wedding.''

''Deb like high school Deb?''

''Yeah.''

''Wonder what she's up to these days.''

''Don't know. Guess we'll find out.''

''What are you going to wear?''

''Probably the same suit I always wear to weddings.''

The radio was on, tuned to a local classic rock station. '''Cause I'm as free as a bird now, and this bird you cannot change.''

He walked back to where he left the mail and picked up the wedding invitation. He dated Deb for a short while in high school, before he started going steady with his now wife. He remembered that Deb would always clap him hard on his back every time they saw each other in the school hallways. No kiss. No hug. Just a loud thwack.

Mid-afternoon. Time to get changed for the wedding. He removed his suit from the closet and placed it on the bed. It smelled like mothballs. The slacks felt a bit tight around his waist. He looked in the mirror and did his best Elvis Presley hip shake.

''Nice moves.''

''Thanks.''

''You driving?''

''Yeah. Patsy's. Been there a thousand times. I could drive there in my sleep.''

''I figured you'd say that.''

All the parking spaces in front of Patsy's were taken. Someone hung Christmas lights along the dark green awning above the front door that read ''Patsy's'' in thick, white cursive script. Blink, blink, pause. Blink, blink, pause.

''You should get out first. Probably won't be parking for another few blocks.''

''Okay, see you soon.''

''Save me a beer.''

''You got it.''

''The Paw Patrol regrets to inform its listeners that the tabby cat who was reported missing last Monday was found dead earlier today. Seems to have been death by natural causes.'' He switched off the radio and focused on finding parking.

He turned the corner and found a space by a large oak tree. He eased the car to the curb and killed the engine. The phone started to ring. It was his wife.

''Hey.''

''What's up?''

''Deb wants to speak to you.''

''Ok, put her on.''

''Roger?''

''Hi Deb. Congratulations.''

''Where are you?''

''Parking. Should be there in a few minutes.''

''I'm withdrawing the invitation.''

''What?''

''You're no longer invited. Please don't come.''

''Why?''

''The invitation was meant for someone else. Not you.''

''What about Betty?''

''She'll find her own way home. How could you think I would invite you to my wedding after what you did to me? I don't want you anywhere near here. Bye.''

Roger set his phone down. It was getting dark. A nearby street light flickered on and cast a pale glow over the street. He started the car and drove away.

◆by Albert Wan

Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

