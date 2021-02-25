英語雞精班：Grass-roots diplomacy — Part 2

"Excuse me, Sir," Stan called.

"Wei — Tongzhi," the sergeant translated. He used the Mandarin word for "comrade", instead of "sir".

The Chinese soldier blinked. His jaw dropped. This was new stuff.

Stan Flower raised a hand like someone greeting a friend at a railway station. "Sir?"

"Wei — Tongzhi."

The Chinese soldier did not answer. Instead, he took a step back, cocked his Kalashnikov and levelled it at us.

Stan was unruffled. He explained that a British soldier had dropped his flare pistol, which was not an offensive weapon but rather a safety device. We would very much like to have it back, he added. From the Chinese soldier, silence. Stan repeated himself several times. At last, the Chinese soldier spoke. The sergeant interpreter put his head close to Stan's. "He says, 'Wait'." The soldier turned and scurried away. Shortly afterwards, he returned with three others. They all wore the same baggy uniforms with no badges of rank. One was older and the others were very deferential (尊敬的) to him.

Stan repeated the request.

The Chinese soldiers said nothing but the older one gave a barely perceptible nod then they turned and left. The next day, a Mainland farmer came to the Sha Tau Kok village police post and handed back the flare pistol. He said his mischievous son had picked it up as a joke and he hoped there were no bad feelings.

Today, this kind of contact would be normal but in 1972, China was the great, closed empire. The American Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, had spent years building a tenuous relationship with China. If Stan Flower had reported the incident to Police Headquarters, from there, it would have made tortuous progress to the Foreign Office in London who may, or may not, have decided to open negotiations. Instead, a Hong Kong policeman and a Chinese soldier conducted a common-sense act of grass-roots diplomacy.

■by C.R. Emmett