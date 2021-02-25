Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. In a football match: eleven players working together: a _____.
3. Something that food can be eaten from, similar to a bowl but not so deep.
5. My son's wife is my daughter-in-_____.
6. Part of a plant, a food-seeking tube that is usually found under ground.
8. In a line of things, the one coming immediately after this one: the _____ one.
10. To cause someone to feel pain.
12. A marine mammal that is often seen lying about on beaches.
14. It connects the thigh bone to the back bone: the _____ bone.
15. When someone pushes a door-bell button the bell should _____.
16. Said to an inquisitive person: "Keep your _____ out of my business."
■Clues Down
1. One of a set of things arranged in ascending or descending order.
2. To heat a solid like ice, or chocolate, so much that it becomes liquid.
3. When people must stay at home to stay safe from disease: a lock-_____.
4. A: This question is very hard, B.
B: Shall I give you a _____ ?
7. A special tool, usually made of wood, used to move a boat about.
9. The day before the day of an important festival: New Year's _____.
10. The person who might one day own some other person's wealth.
11. A tough, violent fighter — often a criminal too.
12. What the spider did when making its web: it _____ it.
13. In a sports match to be beaten by the other side: to _____.