Word Puzzle

1. In a football match: eleven players working together: a _____.

3. Something that food can be eaten from, similar to a bowl but not so deep.

5. My son's wife is my daughter-in-_____.

6. Part of a plant, a food-seeking tube that is usually found under ground.

8. In a line of things, the one coming immediately after this one: the _____ one.

10. To cause someone to feel pain.

12. A marine mammal that is often seen lying about on beaches.

14. It connects the thigh bone to the back bone: the _____ bone.

15. When someone pushes a door-bell button the bell should _____.

16. Said to an inquisitive person: "Keep your _____ out of my business."

■Clues Down

1. One of a set of things arranged in ascending or descending order.

2. To heat a solid like ice, or chocolate, so much that it becomes liquid.

3. When people must stay at home to stay safe from disease: a lock-_____.

4. A: This question is very hard, B.

B: Shall I give you a _____ ?

7. A special tool, usually made of wood, used to move a boat about.

9. The day before the day of an important festival: New Year's _____.

10. The person who might one day own some other person's wealth.

11. A tough, violent fighter — often a criminal too.

12. What the spider did when making its web: it _____ it.

13. In a sports match to be beaten by the other side: to _____.

■by David Foulds