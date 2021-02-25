名人教英文：To be at a tipping point 一發難收的地步

吉利：我本來以為開始擺脫這場瘟疫了。

Greta: So did I. It seemed as if we had got over the first wave of infections by the end of last month.

格萊塔：我和你一樣。上月底，我們看來已渡過第一波的感染。

Jiri: But that's not the way things look now, is it.

吉利﹕但現在看來，情况並非如此。

Greta: No. They say that cases have been going up for a few weeks now.

格萊塔：不錯。當局說，過去幾個星期，染疫人數一直增加。

Jiri: I know. It's a bit scary.

吉利：是啊，有點可怕。

Greta: In fact I read a report this morning which said that we'd reached a tipping point.

格萊塔：我今早還讀到一份報告，說情况已到了一發難收地步。

Jiri: What does that mean?

吉利：怎樣一發難收？

Greta: Well it means that the number of new cases will start to shoot up sharply, and that, of course, means a lot more deaths.

格萊塔：那是說新症會急增，而新症急增，當然會有更多人死亡。

Jiri: Oh no! That means we'll have to go into lockdown again.

吉利：哎呀，那是說我們又得封區了。

Greta: I can't bear to think about it.

格萊塔：想到都不開心。

Tip是「傾斜」。划獨木舟，舟身稍微傾斜並不要緊，但傾斜到了某一點就會覆舟。Tipping point直譯是「覆（舟）點」，常用來說「（到了）危險的關頭」，例如：① I believe our planet is approaching an environmental tipping point, and global warming is getting out of control（我認為地球已接近環境災難關頭，全球變暖難以控制）。② The Marco Polo Bridge Incident in 1937 proved to be a tipping point in Sino-Japanese relations（一九三七年盧溝橋事變，終令中日關係急遽轉惡）。

■作者簡介︰專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明