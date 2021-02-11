Editorial : Vaccination arrangements must be straightened out

One million doses of Sinovac vaccines arrived in Hong Kong last Friday, the first batch to arrive in the city. Another batch of one million doses of BioNTech vaccines (Comirnaty) is expected to arrive soon. There will be four ways for citizens to receive the vaccines, including 29 community vaccination centres, the Hospital Authority's general out-patient clinics, care homes for the elderly and persons with disabilities, and over 1,000 private clinics. The Sinovac vaccine and Comirnaty are different in the technology they use. The former is relatively easy to store and suitable for use in clinics and other venues, while the latter has higher ancillary requirements and must be stored in ultra-cold freezers. For this reason, community vaccination centres set up by the authorities mostly use Comirnaty for vaccination, while five are set up for Sinovac vaccines.

The five centres responsible for dispensing Sinovac vaccine shots will come into operation the day after tomorrow. Yesterday (February 23) the government arranged for a "trial run" for one centre to vaccinate 200 individuals including medical practitioners and elderly home staff. On the same day, the authorities also activated an online booking system to allow members of five priority groups to register.

An online system for tens of thousands of citizens to use should have passed many tests before its launch. This is to ensure that there would be no serious "blunders". However, due to overload, people failed to log in to the vaccination booking system within the first 40 minutes after it was launched. Also, some citizens identified bugs in the system. Even though some of them did not belong to the five priority groups including medical practitioners and the elderly, they could still make a booking. As a result, around 100 citizens successfully made an appointment and participated in yesterday's "debut" vaccination at community centres by accident. Officials argue that "all computer systems have a maximum load". However, if the authorities had not underestimated the usage, the network traffic congestion caused by insufficient bandwidth could have definitely been avoided.

The authorities emphasise that the system has undergone adjustments, and citizens can now log on to it without a hitch. However, yesterday morning, when the system's usage reached its peak, some citizens found that the online waiting time alone was an hour or more. And when it finally came to their turn, the quota was full. One of the main reasons for the long queue is the complicated registration steps. After logging in, citizens, to complete the registration, have to plough through a long list of terms and conditions, answer many questions, and confirm that they are informed of the risks of vaccination within 30 minutes. Half an hour is barely enough. Bureaucratically speaking, such confirmation procedures must be the "safest". In case something goes wrong with the vaccine recipient after they get the jab, the authorities can absolve themselves of all responsibility. In fact, on-site staff can be entrusted with such tasks, including letting the vaccine recipient sign a confirmation form. What the authorities are doing has made the registration process complicated and time-consuming.

The authorities say they hope to arrange for private clinics to vaccinate citizens before mid-March. Some private doctors say that they can start administering vaccines to citizens in the middle of next week at the earliest. For the general public, normally there is a private clinic near their home. Going to a private clinic might be more convenient than going to a community vaccination centre. To speed up the pace of vaccination, the authorities should make good use of the network of private clinics.

明報社評2021.02.24：網上預約排長龍 疫苗接種要理順

政府新冠疫苗接種計劃啟動，網上預約首天有7萬人登記，本周五起兩星期的預約名額火速爆滿，初步反應算是良好，然而當局的安排卻不理想，叫不少有意登記的人滿肚子氣。

百萬劑科興疫苗上周五率先運港；本周稍後時間，百萬劑BioNTech「復必泰」疫苗預料亦將抵達，日後市民接種新冠疫苗途徑有四，包括29個社區疫苗接種中心、醫管局轄下普通科門診、長者及殘疾人士院舍，以及逾千間私家診所。科興疫苗與復必泰所用技術不同，前者相對容易儲存，適合一般診所等環境使用，後者則需要超低溫冷藏，配套要求較高，為此當局所設的社區疫苗中心，多以接種復必泰為主，專門接種科興疫苗的則有5間。

5間負責接種科興疫苗的中心，後天正式投入服務。政府昨天安排其中一間中心「試業」，為200名醫護及安老院舍等人員接種，當局同日亦啟動了網上預約系統，開放5個優先組別人士登記。

一套面向萬計市民的網上電子系統，正式啟用前理應做過很多測試，確保不會有嚴重「甩漏」，可是疫苗接種預約系統啟用後最初40分鐘，卻因不勝負荷，一度無法登入，另外亦有市民發現系統有漏洞，即使不屬於醫護、長者等5類優先接種人士，一樣可以預約，結果有約百名市民成功預約，意外地參與了昨天社區中心的「試業」接種。官員辯稱「任何電腦系統都有上限」，然而若非當局低估了使用量，頻寬不足導致網絡塞車的情况，就絕對可以避免發生。

當局強調，系統調整後已可順利登入，可是市民卻發現，昨早預約高峰期，單是網上輪候時間就要一個小時或以上，終於輪到自己時，卻發現已經額滿。預約登記程序繁複，是排長龍主因之一，成功登入網站的市民，必須在30分鐘內，細看大堆條款，回答多條問題，確認知道接種風險等，才能完成登記程序，半句鐘時間，其實僅僅夠用。從官僚角度，有了這樣的確認程序，一定最「穩陣」，萬一用家接種疫苗後出了什麼問題，當局也可撇清責任，可是相關程序，其實可以交由臨場接種人員負責，由當事人簽紙確認，現在當局的做法，令到預約登記流程變得複雜和耗時。

當局表示，希望在3月中之前，安排私家診所為市民接種疫苗，有私家醫生則表示，「最快」下周中可以為市民接種。對於一般市民來說，私家診所必有一間在附近，比起到社區中心接種，可能更為方便，當局應善用私家診所網絡，加快疫苗接種步伐。

■Glossary

生字

ancillary : providing necessary support to the main work or activities of an organisation

hitch : a problem or difficulty that causes a short delay

absolve (of/from sth) : to state formally that sb is not guilty or responsible for sth