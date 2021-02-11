Editorial：Safeguard diversity alongside patriotism

Last month President Xi Jinping, while hearing the work report by Hong Kong's chief executive, mentioned that the principle of ''patriots governing Hong Kong'' must be upheld persistently to enable the steady and sustained implementation of ''one country, two systems''. In recent days, the mainland's official media have repeatedly emphasised that the existence of loopholes in the city's systems has made it unable to fulfil thoroughly the principles of ''patriots governing Hong Kong'' and they must be adjusted—elections should be considered a core factor of national security to make sure that the Hong Kong SAR is in the hands of patriots at all times. Xia's speech at the symposium yesterday (February 22) is an outright declaration that Hong Kong's systems will undergo a major operation which the central government will perform itself.

In 1984, Deng Xiaoping said there was a set of boundaries and criteria for ''Hong Kong people ruling Hong Kong'', which is that Hong Kong must be governed by ''Hong Kong people with patriots making up the main body''. He proposed three criteria for ''patriots''. First, they respect their own nation. Second, they sincerely support the motherland's resumption of sovereignty over Hong Kong. Third, they wish not to impair Hong Kong's prosperity and stability. Although Xia mentioned Deng's ''three criteria for patriots'' yesterday, he also pointed out that they mainly corresponded to the situation of Hong Kong before its return to China and those ''criteria were rather expansive''.

The defining of ''patriotism'' can easily lead to controversies. On the one hand, Xia tried to define it by means of contrasting. Highlighting the contrast between ''patriots'' and ''anti-China individuals who disrupt Hong Kong'', he stressed that those who engage in ''dark violence'' and ''scorched-earth tactics'' and advocate ''Hong Kong independence'' are absolutely not patriotic. On the other hand, he also tried to provide a positive definition, saying that patriots ''sincerely uphold the nation's sovereignty, security and development interests'', ''respect and uphold the fundamental system of the country and the constitutional order of the SAR'' and ''do their best to safeguard Hong Kong's prosperity and stability''.

The description of ''Hong Kong people ruling Hong Kong'' has thus been changed directly from ''with patriots making up the main body'' to ''patriots governing Hong Kong''. To what extent will Hong Kong's political ecology be tightened in the absence of the words ''main body'' is something that needs close attention. Furthermore, while emphasising ''patriots governing Hong Kong'', the central government should also beware of the emergence of political opportunism and problems alike. Vested interests should not be allowed to obstruct the city's long-term development under the cover of ''patriotism''.

明報 社評 2021.02.23：「愛國者治港」制度化 社會多元須妥善維護

國務院港澳辦主任夏寶龍講述「愛國者治港」原則，提出要完善相關制度，特別是有關香港選舉方面的制度，不容少數「反中亂港」分子進入特區政權機關。香港經歷了反修例風暴，中央要將「愛國者治港」制度化，夏寶龍談的是大方向大原則，港人只知中央將主導這場「大手術」，整個政治遊戲規則將會重寫。香港是一個多元開放社會，當年鄧小平提出，「港人治港」以愛國者為主體，為包容不同政治成分和觀點留下了空間，現在中央的說法，不再有「主體」這一表述，夏寶龍強調「愛國者治港」絕不是要搞「清一色」，未來這個「混一色」制度，如何保障香港社會多元開放，不會出現「一放就亂、一亂就收、一收就死」的情况，需要小心處理。

上月國家主席習近平聽取特首述職，提到必須始終堅持「愛國者治港」，一國兩制才能行穩致遠。最近內地官媒一再開腔，強調香港存在制度漏洞，「愛國者治港」原則未獲充分貫徹，必須調整，把選舉作為國家安全核心因素予以考慮，確保香港特區政權任何時候都掌握在愛國者手中。昨天夏寶龍在研討會上的發言，是一次明確宣示，香港將有一場制度大手術，中央將會親自操刀。

1984年，鄧小平提到「港人治港」有一個界限及標準，就是「必須以愛國者為主體的港人」治理香港，「愛國者」標準有三，一是尊重自己民族，二是誠心誠意擁護祖國恢復對香港行使主權，三是不損害香港繁榮和穩定。昨天夏寶龍也有提到鄧小平的「愛國者三標準」，惟同時指出，這一論述是重點針對香港回歸前的情况而言，「界定的標準很寬泛」。

何謂「愛國」易生爭議，夏寶龍一邊以對比方式，突出「愛國者」與「反中亂港者」的反差，強調「黑暴」、「攬炒」和「港獨」分子一定不屬愛國者之列，另一邊則嘗試從正面定義，提到「真心維護國家主權、安全及發展利益」、「尊重和維護國家根本制度和特區憲制秩序」、「全力維護香港繁榮穩定」。

「港人治港」表述，由「以愛國者為主體」，直接變成「愛國者治港」。「主體」兩字之差，意味香港政治生態將收緊到什麼程度，需要密切留意。中央強調「愛國者治港」之餘，同時亦要慎防出現政治投機一類問題，勿讓既得利益以「愛國」作為掩護，妨礙香港長遠發展。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

institutionalise /ˌɪnstɪˈtjuːʃənəlaɪz/

to make sth become part of an organised system, society or culture, so that it is considered normal

opportunism /ˌɒpəˈtjuːnɪzəm/

the practice of using situations unfairly to gain advantage for yourself without thinking about how your actions will affect other people

vested interest /ˌvestɪd ˈɪntrəst/

an individual or group with a personal reason for involvement in a situation, esp. an expectation of financial or other gain

