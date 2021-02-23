Australian in HK：Memo to Paul Chan!

【明報專訊】Dear Paul, towards the end of last year you asked the public for ideas to help you save money.
Well, here's an idea that has saved millions of dollars in Canada, on many fronts: health, medical, police force, courts, correctional services.
Since the economic cost of homelessness was as high as CA$7 billion annually, the Canadian government established a Homelessness Strategy — see: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/programs/homelessness.html
I wish you and all dear Ming Pao readers a Happy Lunar ''NIU'' Year!
Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆
