John Larrysson's Column：Is whom history?

Are those teachers correct? Has this word died out? The combination to who does get used often enough in American English to be acceptable, but only one-third of the time. Two-thirds of the time to whom is used. So, while not wrong, using who for the object of a sentence is not the preferred option. In British English, to who only gets used one-eighth of the time, instead of to whom. The word whom is clearly still in use.

Checking for other variations in use, also shows that whom is preferred as the object of a sentence in American English and strongly preferred in British English. In American English especially, the word who is accepted as an informal substitute for whom.

If one uses whom as the subject of a sentence, it is definitely an error. Furthermore making such an error, when trying to be very correct is called hypercorrection and can sound silly.

My advice to students is that if you are sure that the word is the object of your sentence, use whom. So never use to who, but only to whom. If you are in doubt use who; it is still acceptable in American English. The word whom is alive and well in British English and is still often used in American English. So don't tell your students that the word whom is no longer used.

